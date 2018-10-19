Indian counter strike player caught cheating in Zowie eXTREMESLAND Finals

In a remarkable turn of events, OptiC India player Nikhil “Forsaken” Kumawat was caught cheating in the eXTREMESLAND LAN tournament.

The incident took place in the deciding match between OptiC India and Team Revolution from Vietnam. A technical timeout was called out and an admin team rushed towards Forsaken computer after a suspicious activity was detected by the anti-cheat system.

It has been confirmed by Extremesland Officials that @OpTicIndia player ‘foresaken’ has been caught with hacks on his PC. The team has been dismissed from the tournament immediately and the player will be sent home on the next flight. No further statements from OptiC at this time — CSGO2ASIA (@CSGO2ASIA) October 19, 2018

He initially refused to give access to the admin panel but after the Head Admin asserted some authority he gave the controls to the admin panel. A highly suspicious program was running in the background which Forsaken immediately closed and deleted after being caught.

forsaken was trying to refuse the referee’s check #eXTREMESLAND2018

via Weibo@alex卞正伟 pic.twitter.com/gC5yn005n5 — 辛味。 (@liuxinwei0102) October 19, 2018

In the above video, the person in question can be seen refusing access to the Admin, before rushing to delete the files.

The eXTREMESLAND team quickly tried to recover the deleted files and were successful in doing so. However, when rerunning the program its showed an error and was unable to execute it. This information and the prior reluctance shown by Forsaken to hand over his computer was enough to prove that some malicious activity was done. OptiC was immediately disqualified from the tournament while Revolution will go through next round and will face FrostFire from Malaysia next.

It’s to be noted that Forsaken has been accused of hacking in the past and while it never surfaced in a major tournament in past this time he was caught red-handed. Furthermore, the team’s head of international operations, Jesal Parekh, has since released a statement in an interview with HLTV, “The player caught with hacks has been released from the organisation, we do not tolerate anything like this”.

‘Forsaken’ invited a lot of ridicule upon himself from the gaming fraternity, after his actions came to light. While some decided to take it lightly, others revealed that these actions of his aren’t entirely new.

lol forsaken from optic india finally caught cheat on LAN, most of us already knkw that he is cheating from sostronk next, gg so embarrassing — Hansel Ferdinand (@BnTeTCSGO) October 19, 2018

📁Local Disk (C:)

└📁Program Files (x86)

⠀└📁Steam

⠀⠀└📁steamapps

⠀⠀⠀└📁common

⠀⠀⠀⠀└📁Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀└📁Skills

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀└⚠️This folder is empty

📁USB (D:)

└📁Wordpad

⠀└⠀✅word.exe — Ninjas in Pyjamas 🇸🇪 (@NiPGaming) October 19, 2018

A temporary ban from CS:GO competitive scene is also expected, as this kind of violation is not at all tolerated in the professional scene. This is also a major blow to the Indian Gaming scene as big Organisations like OptiC will have to think twice before establishing itself within the country.