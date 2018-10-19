Arena of Valor’s International Championship to be held in Thailand

Arena of Valor, Tencent Games’ mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), will be featured in this year’s International Championship. With a prize pool of $600,000, the tournament will feature 16 teams from around the globe and, for the first time, India takes part of the event.

Initially released in Asia two years ago, Arena of Valor has slowly garnered a massive following outside the region and now its developers look to maximise their exposure by capturing the eSports scene.

Already with established regional leagues in various regions, much of the attention will now be on the International Championship which will be held in Thailand from late November to early December.

Having gone through rigorous regional championships and qualifiers, this year’s tournament adds four more teams and now India will have a chance to compete for the tournament’s top prize after displaying impressive skill in the game.

Tencent America director of eSports Ramon Hermann was quick to praise the hosting country and the ultimate goal of having such a big tournament, saying: “Thailand is… home to some of the most active and passionate Arena of Valor fans in the world. This event is the marquee opportunity to capture that fandom and project it out to a global audience.”

Back in July, the Arena of Valor World Cup 2018 was held in Los Angeles, with the team working in partnership with TCL Chinese Theatres. The prize pool was around $550,000 and was targeted to North American consumers.

With the International Championship, Tencent Games is already within a captured market and will look to see who the best is in their thriving eSports community.

Photo courtesy of Arena of Valor