Dota 2 might be banned in Philippines

Dota 2 and many other ‘violent’ games might be in trouble in South East Asia, especially in Philippines, as a possible future Senator in the country wants to replace them with ‘educational games’.

Beth Lopez, who is planning to file in candidacy for election in the Philippines Senate, has said that she plans to buy more educational games and replace them with the already existing games such as Dota 2.

#Eleksyon2019 Bethsaida Lopez, isa umanong street educator nais ipatanggal ang COC at DOTA dahil sa pagkasira ng pag-aaral at buhay ng mga kabataan @dzbb pic.twitter.com/67qbLsh6O7 — manny vargas (@VargasMannysen) October 17, 2018

The 58-year-old has called on the programmers in his country to try and develop games which are ‘good for the people’ and send out a message so that students can play and learn at the same time. She went on to state that students who struggle with their academics are more into gaming which adversely affects their studies.

“My plan to buy is educational games. For example, social studies games. So I call on the programmers of our country, make good for the people. Do it, game subjects. Thus, they are overnight in the internet cafe, not just playing but studying the lesson”.

Lopez’s comments come out as baffling to say the least as eSports, as a business and as a sport, is scaling new heights everyday and it won’t be long before it is counted among the world’s top sports.

