LoL Worlds 2018: Fnatic and Invictus Gaming progress

Invictus Gaming and Fnatic battled out to cement the top spot in the group while G-Rex was still looking for their first victory.

Fnatic(EU LCS) vs 100 Thieves(NA LCS)

100 Thieves badly needed a win in the group. Fnatic, on the other hand, were looking to contest the top spot in the group. As expected, 100 Thieves struggled from the beginning as Fnatic took control of the map and restricting the former to a small area. The game ended with Fnatic marching towards an easy victory and Caps having a KDA of 5/1/6.

G-Rex(LMS) vs Invictus Gaming(LPL)

At this point, G-Rex were looking to spoil the party despite failing to win any of their previous games. Invictus Gaming had none of it as impressively racked up kills to dominate G-Rex. They dove a tier 3 turret wiping G-Rex members and cruised towards the victory. Duke was pivotal to the victory having a KDA of 5/1/4.

Fnatic(EU LCS) vs G-Rex(LMS)

This was another straightforward match for Fnatic as G-Rex had no answer against them. Fnatic drafted a damage-oriented team with Irelia for Caps and Swain for Bwipo. Caps was drawing massive pressure in the mid lane which G-Rex couldn’t answer. Fnatic took every objective giving G-Rex no chance and eventually closing out the game.

100 thieves(NA LCS) vs Invictus Gaming(LPL)

Already been eliminated at this point 100 Thieves came with nothing to lose. Things didn’t pan out well though as they failed to get any major advantage in laning phase. Ryu under-performed the whole tournament and once again fell victim to first blood. 100 Thieves looked decent in pockets of the match-up but was not enough to save them from another defeat. Rookie was an absolute monster on Ryze finishing the game on 9/3/7.

G-Rex(LMS) vs 100 Thieves(NA LCS)

Essentially a match for pride as both teams had already been eliminated, Anda picked up Taliyah and looked for some early plays. He got rolling as he picked up few kills. This snowballed into a major lead for 100 Thieves giving G-Rex no chance. 100 Thieves eventually closed out the game going 2-4 in the tournament. Anda finished with a KDA of 12/2/13.

Fnatic(EU LCS) vs Invictus Gaming(LPL)

Easily the most anticipated match of the day, both Fnatic and Invictus looked to get a win to sit atop the table. Early in the game, Invictus had the advantage as Rookie got some early kills on the Leblank. However, Fnatic were quick to respond by ganging up. This forced Invictus to skirmishes which the resulted in wins for Fnatic. Eventually, Fnatic grabbed the game by the neck and Invictus could not respond. The thriller ended with a Fnatic win, with Caps showing up again with a SDA of 9/3/6.

Fnatic and Invictus Gaming qualified from Group D as No 1 and No 2 seeds, respectively.