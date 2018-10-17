5 highest-rated Asian players in FIFA 19

One well-represented continent in this year’s FIFA 19 is Asia. The largest continent in the world may not be as football-crazy as the likes of Europe and Africa but has produced some truly world-class footballers over the years. The likes of Ji-Sung Park and Tim Cahill have brought mainstream attention to the Asia-Pacific region and the trend has continued since then.

This time around, the duo may not be sitting on top of the FIFA gaming charts, but their successors have done a more than able job of keeping the Asian flag flying high in FIFA. The impressive performances from Asian teams in the world cup was another major push for the sport in the region, and hopefully, FIFA is paying close attention to the talent that is streaming through. Keeping that in mind, here are 5 of the best Asians in FIFA 19:

#5 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (78)

A new entrant in the high ranks of FIFA is Alireza Jahanbakhsh. The Iranian was instrumental in his country’s advancement to the World Cup and performed admirably during the tournament itself. When the chips were down, his pace and drive made all the difference and made Iran a ‘force to be reckoned with’ in a group that contained Portugal and Spain. Moreover, Jahanbaksh had been working wonders in the Dutch League, prior to the World Cup, as he scored 21 Goals to finish as the top scorer.

His good work was noticed by Brighton and Hove Albion who secured his services for this season. His FIFA 19 rating of 78 is a testament to his ability, with 83 pace and 81 dribbling being the impressive attributes to talk about.

#4 Aaron Mooy (79)

Australia’s Aaron Mooy has managed a healthy rating of 79 in this year’s franchise following a stunning season with Huddersfield Town, where he pulled the strings in midfield and helped the team secure another season of top-flight football.

Eyebrows were raised when a relatively unknown player like Mooy was brought in by the Terriers, but his performances have been sensational and it continued in the world cup with the Socceroos. Buoyed by his 79 passing, 76 dribbling and 75 physicality, Mooy is truly the total package in midfield and will be hopeful of another strong Premier League season.

#3 Takashi Inui (80)

Takashi Inui has slowly but steadily made a name for himself in the International set-up. He is one of the silkiest players in all of Asia when at his best. The same has been portrayed in his 87 dribbling attribute which is among the strongest in the entire game.

He often does have the pace to burn on the flanks, and his 82 pace is indicative of the same. While his passing and shooting are satisfactory, it is his overall rating of 80 that impresses us the most. Japan have a worthy replacement for the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda in a player like Inui.

#2 Shinji Kagawa (83)

Speaking of the pocket dynamo, here is Shinji Kagawa, showing us all just why he still bosses football the world over. The former Manchester United star was once destined for greatness and while he has shown glimpses of his pure class at times, consistency has been an issue.

Since moving back to Borussia Dortmund, Kagawa has rekindled the fire he possessed and has become an exceptional leader for his club and country, showing his quality in the world cup as well. His 86 dribbling is the driving force behind his 83 overall rating and is proof that Japan has Asia’s golden generation of footballers.

#1 Son Heung-Min (84)



The best of the best from Asia had to be Heung-Min Son. The South Korean has been prolific beyond what was imagined after moving to the Premier League and has earned the praise of his manager, peers and fans alike.

He showed his class for South Korea in the world cup as well, with a memorable win against Germany the highlight of the tournament. He recently won gold at the Asian Games as well, and his 86 pace, 85 dribbling and 85 shooting is all proof that he is the real deal.