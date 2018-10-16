Despite the hype and the excitement that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has created leading up to its release, it seems the game hasn’t been able to dent the number of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PC.

In a report from GitHyp, a videogames analytics website, since the launch of Activision’s newest offering in the CoD series last weekend, despite a polished approach in its shift to focus on the battle royale genre, Black Ops 4 hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations of it being as something that will drastically lower the number of PUBG’s player-base.

Welcome to the party. #BlackOps4 is here. Drop in NOW. pic.twitter.com/TSpP89rLyP — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 12, 2018

According to the aforementioned report, despite the heightened anticipation, promotion via Twitch and the record-setting numbers it achieved in its launch, CoD Black Ops 4 did not have the same effect it had compared to the impact Fortnite was able to inflict on PUBG.

As a matter of fact, based on the findings of GitHype PUBG had only experienced a 4% drop in its users during the weekend release of Black Ops 4 compared to figures of concurrent users the other weekend.

Below is a snapshot of the figures being discussed which shows that Activision’s latest offering did not affect much of PUBG’s player ecosystem the way that it was expected to.

Now, it seems that the game is just riding on the hype. Once that hype dies down, is something that needs to be anticipated and observed as it might end up showing the same trend of the previous Call of Duty releases in which the interest quickly dies down shortly after release.

Let’s see how this pans out for Black Ops 4 and what this behaviour has got to do with PUBG’s existence.

Photo credit: Call of Duty Facebook page