FIFA 19: Top 5 underrated stars in the game

This year’s FIFA 19 ratings have, of course, been refreshed by the makers of the hugely successful franchise, and one can expect a number of changes in their beloved players’ attributes in the game compared to last year. While plenty of player ratings have been modified based on FUT suggestions by fans and the overall success each player had from last season, EA Sports have still managed to rate a few players pretty poorly.

As is the case practically every year with FIFA, some superstars of the game have been left way behind their peers in the overall category, while some are suspiciously ahead when they perhaps shouldn’t be. Keeping this in mind, here are the top 5 most underrated players in FIFA 19:

#5 Matteo Guendouzi (67)

Matteo Guendouzi’s career went into overdrive this summer after it emerged that the youngster was making the switch to Arsenal for the upcoming season. While few could even pronounce the youngster’s name, he was starting to make news for what manager Unai Emery saw in him, and it soon became clear what the fuss was all about.

Guendouzi shined in his first few matches for the Gunners when he was expected to be left on the bench, and his driving runs from defensive midfield caught the eye of many. How, despite all this, the Frenchman managed to acquire only a rating of 67 is quite baffling. His updated card isn’t here yet either, which is keeping us guessing over what EA Sports has against this talented 19-year-old.

#4 Paco Alcacer (79)

Few could have anticipated the jump that Paco Alcacer has made in such a short duration, and clearly, FIFA 19 also comes in that category. The striker’s enormous strides seem to have been missed by EA Sports, and they seem to be making up for it by releasing more updated cards of the Spaniard.

His base card, however, remains a lowly 79, with only the shooting attribute worth talking about. His physicality at 63 is shocking, to say the least, especially when you consider the number of times he has successfully shoved off defenders to score for his club and country in the past few months.

#3 Krzysztof Piatek (70)

Wait, who?

If you haven’t heard of the best thing going around in Italian football these days, go search him up. You’re bound to be astonished. This quick and nimble Polish striker has impressed one and all since making the switch to Serie A side Genoa and he hasn’t looked back. 13 goals in 8 games for the Italian team in all competitions is quite astonishing, and comparisons with fellow Pole Robert Lewandowski seem imminent.

Considering all this and more, how he receives a 70 rating is confusing and is an area that the update needs to take a look at immediately.

#2 Lucas Moura (82)

Lucas Moura has built up quite a name for himself in all the years that he’s been in the professional sport. However, he fell behind a little after a failed stint at PSG and after was ousted from the Brazilian setup, as a result.

His career, however, was revived at Tottenham Hotspur and the departure of Son Heung-Min for the Asian Games at the start of this season worked out perfectly for the winger. Lucas thrived under the spotlight and scored two brilliant goals for Spurs against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and has become a mainstay in the team as we speak.

His 82 rating does not do his talent justice, and his 92 pace is the only real attribute to drive home about. While dribbling is good too, his overall game hasn’t been taken seriously and is another one to look at for sure.

#1 Memphis Depay (83)

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay has had a career renaissance at Olympique Lyonnais and the Dutchman appears to be looking only onwards and upwards from this point on.

A memorable game against Manchester City in the Champions League this year was one of the highlights, while his performances for Lyon both last season and this one are becoming of his talents. His national team will also be proud of the now out-and-out striker, but it seems as though FIFA 19 doesn’t do him justice.

His pace and dribbling rating is good, but the rest is disappointing and in no way good enough considering how important he has proven to be.