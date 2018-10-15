Jadon Sancho makes Raheem Sterling ‘Rage Quit’ on FIFA 19, continues to ridicule him

Jadon Sancho has been on fire in the Bundesliga this season. The skilful English winger has registered six assists in just over two hundred minutes of game time, while also scoring a goal. Sancho’s form has even led to him receiving an international call-up. However, on international duty, Sancho has shown the fans another talent of his: FIFA 19.

Captured via Instagram, the video shows Sancho absolutely school Raheem Sterling in a game of FIFA 19. He further goes on to show Sterling get up and leave the room in embarrassment. Sterling’s ‘rage quit’ is urged by the fact that he lost by three goals to one, with Sancho’s Juventus beating his Paris Saint Germain side in the game.

😅 So, Raheem is that guy who gets up and leaves when he's losing at FIFA? [🎥: @Sanchooo10 ] pic.twitter.com/oIHD3E6FvL — COPA90 (@COPA90) October 14, 2018

The hilarious interactions between the two don’t end there, as Sancho follows Sterling, continually embarrassing him with respect to his earlier defeat.

It is clear that the Borussia Dortmund star is enjoying himself at the moment, as he revels in his achievements. The pacy winger has been unstoppable in the Bundesliga so far, propelling Dortmund to the top of the table this early in the season.

Things could have turned out differently for Sancho. If not for a rejected contract, Sancho would have been fighting for a place in Guardiola’s Manchester City side alongside Raheem Sterling.

Sancho’s ex-Manchester City friend will be thankful, however, that there is at least one less person to steal his spot and humiliate him in FIFA, in Manchester.