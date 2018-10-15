Ever since the eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has scored a brace for Australian A-league side Central Coast Mariners, rumours that EA Sports might include him in their winter update for FIFA 19, which released last month, have been making the rounds.

The former sprinter let his dream of playing professional football known to the world post his retirement from athletics and subsequently trained with German giants Borussia Dortmund as well. Though Dortmund chose against handing Bolt a professional contract, Central Coast Mariners stepped forward and invited him for trial.

The Australian club played him in a friendly and then handed him his first start in a trial match against MacArthur South West United and we all know how that turned out.

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡ That’s two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don’t think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

Though the club haven’t taken a decision on whether to sign Bolt on a permanent contract, FOX Sports Asia can confirm that he will be a part of the FIFA 19 game if he is signed by Mariners. There’s a possibility that he might be included as a free agent in case the A-league side decide against signing him.

“If Usain is picked up by the Central Coast Mariners then he will automatically be included in the Winter update or the next major update, but if he isn’t listed then he might be included as a free agent,” a source from EA Sports told us.

One thing which everyone would agree with is that he will be the fastest player in the game if he is included after all. And our source confirmed the same.

“Yes, he will also be the fastest player in the game.”

As of now, Premier League club Wolves’ Adama Traore is the fastest player in the game with his pace rated at 96. However, it is believed that Bolt’s pace would be rated at a humongous 99 if he manages to find a place in FIFA 19, and deservedly so.