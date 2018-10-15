LoL Worlds 2018: Defending champions eliminated and more from day 5

There were a lot of surprises on Day 5 of Lol Worlds with underdogs coming up big. Defending champions had to face elimination and Cloud 9 defied all expectations.

Vitality vs Royal Never Give up-

Vitality have been pulling out surprises this entire tournament. They faced RNG, who had been looking unstoppable till now, but yet again, in a massive upset, defeated the tournament favourites. Vitality drafted an aggressive composition with Xinzhao for Kikis and Draven for Atilla.

RNG, on the other hand, got a few early kills but Vitality responded to aggression with aggression, trading kills back and forth. The aggressive comp started to pay out for Vitality as they slaughtered RNG in 5 v5 team fights.

RNG couldn’t handle the pressure coming out of Vitality line up, resulting in the first loss for them.

Gen.G vs Cloud 9-

Gen.G, the defending champions, were looking for some kind of comeback as they were 1-2 in the group. Cloud 9 were the underdogs coming into this game but they caused the second upset of the day and defeated Gen.G in a close game.

Licorice pulled out a surprise against Hecarim in the top lane. Jensen on the Le Blanc was the major threat as he solo-killed Crown in the mid lane. He finished the game with a KDA of 4/0/6.

Team Vitality vs Gen.G-

Gen.G, on the brink of elimination, desperately needed a victory. They subbed in Ambition for Haru in the jungle, bringing out their most experienced player. They drafted Irelia for Cuvee in the top lane, looking for some plays through the top lane. Vitality replied with an Urgot pick for Cabochard in the top lane.

Things didn’t pan out well for Gen.G as Cabochard started to bully Cuvee on his Irelia. He combined with Kikis to eliminate Gen.G out of the Worlds. Cabochard had an impressive KDA of 4/1/5.

Cloud 9 vs Royal Never Give up-

In a day full of upsets, Cloud 9 created a massive upset yet again, defeating RNG. Cloud 9, learning from their last defeat, didn’t give any advantage to UZI.

The game was in Cloud 9’s favour from the beginning as they carefully played the laning phase, gathering some advantage. Ming died multiple time causing RNG to play from behind.

Cloud 9, near a baron fight, came on top of RNG and thus taking the game. Sneaky redeemed himself from the previous game, ending it with a KDA of 4/0/8.

Cloud 9 vs Vitality-

Both Cloud 9 and Vitality had an impressive day, winning all their previous games on the run and thus, this game was important to both the teams as the winner would qualify the quarterfinals.

Jensen reverted to his patent Zielean while Jizuuke got his hands on Ekko. The game started on a high tempo with both teams trying to pressurize the opponent. Cloud 9 eventually closed the game and gave Vitality no chance.

Licorice and Jensen both were pivotal for the Cloud 9 victory, having a KDA of 5/1/7 and 7/1/8 respectively.

Royal Never Give Up vs Cloud 9(tiebreaker)-

As both the teams ended up on the same score of 4-2 after the group stage, the winner of this match was slated to take the first position, essential in avoiding good teams from other groups. RNG drafted an early game composition with Lucian for UZI and Aatrox for Letme.

Cloud 9 began the game very well, getting the first blood and were in cruise control of the game for most of it. They won most of the skirmishes until the very end where RNG wiped them for an Ace. RNG used this advantage and closed the game.

RNG and Cloud 9 qualified from Group B as the number 1 and number 2 teams respectively.