Afreeca Freecs came up clutch while Flash Wolves had to face a surprise elimination on Day 6 of the League of Legends World Championships 2018. The day was had a lot to offer as we take a look at what happened on Monday at the Lol Worlds 2018.

AFREECA FREECS (LCK) vs FLASH WOLVES (LMS)

Afreeca Freecs had been struggling while Flash Wolves pretty much were dominating the group coming into this match. Freecs drafted a similar composition from their loss to Flash Wolves with Akali in top lane for Kiin. This time, however, Galio and Tahm Kench were picked up by Afreeca Freecs to maintain some beefiness in the team. Flash Wolves played through bot lane in their previous victory against Afreeca. This time Afreeca drafted a strong lane in form of Varus and Tahm Kench. Overall, the match was a low kill game where Afreeca just was playing Macro-based style pushing Flash Wolves into the backseat. Afreeca eventually closed the game making the group more open. Kramer was pivotal in winning the game and ended it with a KDA of 3/0/2.

G2 ESPORTS (EU LCS) vs PHONG VU BUFFALO (VCS)

Last time both teams met PVB defeated G2 comfortably. G2 came into this game looking to avoid another upset. Both the teams drafted an aggressive composition. G2 picked up Aatrox and Akali while PVB drafted Jayce for their super top laner Zeroes. PVB started on the front foot as they picked up multiple dragons. Solo laners gained some advantage which PVB used to knock turrets out. However, Perkz on the Akali became insanely fed picking up kills left and right. G2 eventually reduced the gold lead PVB had while constantly pressuring them. This was enough for G2 as they closed out the game with Perkz having a KDA of 10/2/11.

FLASH WOLVES (LMS) vs G2 ESPORTS (EU LCS)

Flash Wolves coming out of a loss needed to win this game to stay at the top of the group. Flash Wolves picked up Akali for Maple which was very pivotal for G2’s last victory against PVB. Hjarnin reverted to Brand bringing out his another patent mage in the bot lane. The game was a kill fest with a total of 44 kills. It was dead even with both teams exchanging kills. Maple on Akali came up huge in clutch situation defeating G2 and the game with a KDA of 9/3/7.

PHONG VU BUFFALO (VCS) vs AFREECA FREECS (LCK)

Another game where both the teams drafted a composition to get an early lead. PWB picked Camille for Zeroes while Afreeca picked Jax for Kiin as a counter pick. Both teams opted for a 1-4 style gameplay where both the bruisers would push the side lanes. Afreeca Freecs got the upper hand when PVB decided to go for a fight in top lane. Jax really got ahead of the curve knocking turrets down without any counterplay. In the end, Afreeca Freecs cruised to a comfortable victory.

FLASH WOLVES (Taiwan) vs PHONG VU BUFFALO (Vietnam)



PVB were already knocked out of the tournament and were looking to salvage some pride. They drafted a strong early comp with Aatrox for Zeroes. Flash Wolves opted for the more standard draft with Sion for Hanabi and Sivir for Betty. The game was a blood fest with the Wolves getting an early lead which they utilised to push on all lanes. A fight near dragon pit which initially looked good for Flash Wolves completely turned around when Zeroes flanked on his Aatrox. Another fight near Baron turned in favour of PVB as they cleaned Flash Wolves and ending the game.

TIEBREAKER: G2 ESPORTS (EU LCS) vs FLASH WOLVES (LMS)



A must win for both the team as whoever won would go through to the next round. Hjarnin brought out his famous Heimerdinger which Flash Wolves responded with a Mordekaiser bot lane. G2 started the game well by getting a lane advantage in bot lane. This quickly transitioned into a dragon for them. Wolves fell pretty behind not able to do much and just reacting to what G2 was throwing at them. G2 baited a team fight near baron which helped them to close the game and thus qualifying for next round.

Afreeca Freecs and G2 Esports qualified from Group A for next round as No 1 and No 2 seeds respectively.