FIFA 19 is out and about and doing very well on the market. The annual gaming franchise released its latest edition recently and there have been plenty of discussions since. The fresh addition of the UEFA Champions League has made the game more exciting than ever, and this is portrayed in the sudden spike in sales as well as gamers in the Champions League format. However, one thing that is sure to divide fans every year, is the ‘Player Ratings’.

While FIFA 19 as a whole, ticks most of the boxes, the annual rating system has a few flaws depending on how you look at it. While it is clear that a variety of aspects are considered before rating a player in the game, the overall ratings of some high-profile names just do not make sense. We’ve included some such head-scratching ratings in our list today, and its safe to say there might be more when you play the game. Here are 5 criminally overrated players in FIFA 19:

#5 Alexis Sanchez (87)

Alexis Sanchez has proven his quality as a player at both Barcelona and Arsenal and was expected to shine at Old Trafford too after making the ‘shocking’ move to Manchester. However, things just haven’t clicked for the Chilean since shifting base.

In fact, his performances have been so poor that he finds himself on the bench more often than not, and fans aren’t happy with his lack of commitment. His 89 dribbling, 83 shooting and even 82 pace seem awfully much for a man who hasn’t proven his ability at one of Europe’s biggest clubs yet. An overall rating of 87 is simply way too much for Sanchez.

#4 Luis Suarez (91)

A gifted striker such as Luis Suarez should be one of the highest rated players in FIFA gaming, but the truth is, that a number of other strikers have come to the fore while the Uruguayan has dropped down in comparison. After impressing at Barcelona alongside Neymar and Messi, Suarez has slipped under the radar a little and hasn’t been as prolific as he used to be.

His goal return from last season was satisfactory, but an ageing body and a lack of killer instinct make a 91 overall rating seem very generous. Moreover, 85 physicality for a player who ‘bites’ his way past defenders seems way too over the top.

#3 Thiago Silva (88)

Another example of an ageing player making it big in FIFA 19 is Thiago Silva. The Brazilian is one of the best readers of a football match but his days at PSG seem numbered considering the vast amount of young talent the club is beginning to produce.

He may be a brilliant leader, but Silva doesn’t have the pace or the guile to be considered among the best defenders in the game in 2018-19, and should perhaps have been rated a few points below his overall 88 rating. At 34 years of age, the clock is ticking for Silva.

#2 Gianluigi Buffon (88)

Gigi Buffon is among the legends of the game, and should perhaps have been included in the legends category of FIFA 19 instead of on the main roster. The Italian made crucial mistakes in goal last season for his beloved Juventus and was off-loaded to PSG this summer, where he sits on the bench more often than not.

How he receives an 88 overall rating after all this is pretty baffling, and considering his age, an 83 in reflexes is all the more confusing. Nonetheless, Buffon might be playing his final year of football and this could be a lovely parting gift for the true legend.

#1 Loris Karius (79)

Ah, who else but Loris Karius to finish off our list of overrated players in FIFA 19. The German started the year fairly well, and soon found himself as the no.1 in Liverpool colours, but it all fell apart on the biggest stage during the Champions League final. Two costly errors were enough to hand Real Madrid the trophy yet again, and enough to make Karius an internet laughing stock.

Things have gone from bad to worse since then, with regular mistakes in pre-season for the Reds and a final goodbye to Anfield soon after, with Besiktas taking him on board. It hasn’t got better there either, and it’s safe to say that even a rating of 79 for the fumbling keeper seems a touch high.

The butterfingers of Karius have been showcased in his poor 74 handling, but an 80+ in two categories is proof that FIFA 19 thinks higher of the custodian than any of us do.