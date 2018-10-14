The LoL Worlds action continues and day 4 was an action-packed day. Multiple teams got their first victory while some teams fell even behind in the run. We take a look at all the results from Day 4 of the 2018 LoL Worlds.Afreeca Freecs vs Phong Vu Buffalo-

Having lost two games already, this was a must-win game for Afreeca Freecs. On the other hand, Phong Vu Buffalo came from a convincing victory over G2. Afreeca Freecs replaced Spirit with Mowgli in the jungle trying to change things up. Both the top-laners took an aggressive champion trying to get an advantage in lane.

Afreeca Freecs played aggressively from the beginning not giving PVB any chance. This resulted in the first victory for them. Kuro was the main threat in the mid lane having a KDA of 6/0/2.

G2 Esports vs Flash Wolves-

G2 have had an up and down Worlds. They defeated the group favourites Afreeca Freecs and then lost to Phong Vu Buffalo. Flash Wolves is one of the strongest team in the Worlds and G2 caused yet another upset by defeating them.

The game was overall a low kill game. Wunder on Camille was the main man as he was constantly pressuring side lanes. The amount of pressure he was drawing led Flash Wolves to make a rash decision when they started the Baron.

G2 just stalled the baron while Wunder demolished the whole base of Flash Wolves giving them their first loss of the tournament.

Invictus Gaming vs 100 Thieves-

Invictus gaming continued their dominant performance when they met 100 Thieves. The game was fast-paced from the beginning as 100 thieves got the first two kills in a top lane skirmish. IG quickly replied with a few kills and after that, the game snowballed out of control.

IG took the Rift Herald and ended the game in just around 20 minutes which – making this the shortest game of this Worlds. Jackeylove and Rookie both were instrumental to the victory of IG having a KDA of 6/0/7 and 5/1/4 respectively.

G-Rex vs Fanatic-

Fnatic switched things around as Bwipo replaced Soaz in the starting line up. They were the heavy favourites coming into the match and they delivered.

Fnatic was in control of the game from the start. After a fail dive from G-Rex on the top lane, Fnatic got a massive advantage and then they just surged forward. The game was over pretty quickly with Fnatic winning across the board.

Team Liquid vs Mad Team-

This being a must-win game for both the teams, it was pretty slow paced. Team Liquid got some early advantage but didn’t really press hard initially. Eventually, they took entire map control and it became too hard for Mad Team to do anything.

Team Liquid rarely had any troubles during the entirety of the game, closing it with comfort getting their first victory of the tournament.

KT Rolster vs Edward Gaming-

This was the most anticipated game of the day as KT Rolster and Edward Gaming, both were on a winning streak. The game began with Score diving the bot lane of EDG and getting the first blood.

This quickly snowballed into multiple kills in the favour of KT Rolster. Score repeat ganks put EDG behind and then a fight near the red buff of EDG was the final nail in the coffin. This was the first loss for any of the Chinese team in Worlds.