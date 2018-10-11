The 2018 League of Legends World Championship is finally here and the group stage action got underway with a bang. We got to witness some crazy action on Day 1 of the Worlds and some notable upsets as well.

We take a look at all the results from Day 1 of the 2018 Worlds.

KT Rolster (South Korea) vs Team Liquid (Netherlands)



The group stage began with one of the tournament favourites KT Rolster taking on the No 1 team from North America, Team Liquid. Team Liquid got the first two kills in the bot lane but in doing so, their other lanes went into a deposit. After that, KT Rolster just pressed their advantages in other lanes putting Team Liquid into even more dire straits. KT Rolster mid-laner Ucal went into a killing spree and Team Liquid had to face the loss in the opener.

Flash Wolves (Taiwan) vs Phong Vu Buffalo (Vietnam)

Flash Wolves dominated the game from the beginning and were in the driver’s seat for the entirety of the match. Their solo laners straight out smashed Phong Vu Buffalo giving them no chance. The game was over pretty quickly and Flash Wolves showed why they are not to be underestimated.

Edward Gaming (China) vs Mad Team (Taiwan)

The game was a total blood fest as both teams went back and forth. Both the teams played super aggressive committing a lot of mistakes which resulted in a large number of kills. EDG finally came through at the closing stages of the game as their AD Carry Iboy manoeuvred the team fights emphatically handing MAD Team a loss.

G2 (Spain) vs Afreeca Freecs (South Korea)

Afreeca Freeecs were the massive favourites coming into this game but G2 had a different story ready. Afreeca Freecs didn’t ban Heimerdinger in the champ select and G2 capitalised on it by picking it up. This decision really made Afreeca Freecs pay later as Heimerdinger just demolished all the objectives in the game. As the game progressed, Afreeca Freecs fell behind massively until the point of no return. G2, on the other hand, showed everyone that they can perform up to the level of any other teams in the tournament.

Royal Never Give Up (China) vs Cloud9 (USA)

This has been a year in which RNG have been winning every major possible trophy and therefore, they come into this tournament as hot favourites. RNG drafted their team comp around their star AD Carry UZI while Cloud 9 opted for a more standard draft. Things started rolling for RNG as their bot lane started to dominate Cloud 9’s bot lane. Cloud 9, however, responded with Licorice getting a solo kill on Letme. However, this didn’t matter much as UZI got insanely ahead and the game was over pretty quickly.

Team Vitality (France) vs Gen.G (South Korea)

This was the second European vs South Korean matchup of the day and it had a similar storyline to that of the first one. Vitality the massive underdogs in this matchup came clutch as they defeated the reigning world champions. Gen.G had a pretty decent start to the game gaining some advantage in the laning phase but Vitality quickly changed the tempo to turn things around. Vitality forced Gen.G to make some crucial mistakes putting them on the backseat. This quickly led to a baron buff for Vitality and the game went out of control. Gen.G couldn’t retaliate from the situation and had to face the loss. This is the first time in the Worlds history that two Korean teams lost on the same day.

You can follow the action from Day 2 of the Worlds here.