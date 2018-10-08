EA Sport’s FIFA franchise proves to be a hit every time a new game goes out and that is the case this time around too with its latest instalment — FIFA 19. But, Fox Sports Asia takes a look at five players in the game who are better than Leo Messi in some aspects!

It’s fair to say that FIFA 19 has been an instant hit since its release recently. The most popular gaming franchise backed by EA Sports will include the UEFA Champions League this year, which makes it an even more compelling buy if you’re into all things football and gaming.

One of the biggest questions this year, as is every year before the release of this huge franchise, was who would make it to the top of the ratings pile. The jury seemed set on either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, both of whom have ruled the FIFA roost in the past. As it turned out, they both ended up on equal footing.

With a whopping rating of 94 each, Messi and Ronaldo have continued their dominance over the game’s rating in the overall department, but are still only human. FIFA’s format of ratings looks at a variety of aspects of a footballer’s game, and then reach a reasonable rating based on the overall performance.

So don’t be surprised if you see a superstar such as Messi fail when it comes to the attribute of defending or even physicality, as it isn’t his strong suit. That being said, some names that have overtaken Messi will leave you with your jaw dropping. Here are some such shocking players who have better stats than the little magician.

5. AHMED MUSA

Few would have ever believed that a player like Messi could pale in comparison to a relative unknown in Ahmed Musa. The former Leicester City striker has beaten the Argentine in the pace bracket, however, and comes into FIFA 19 with a sensational 93 attribute rating. Messi, on the other hand, only manages an 88 pace rating in this year’s game. Musa has the pace to burn at times, as he showed for Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and while this may be surprising to a few, clearly the makers at EA Sports took into account the raw speed that the African possesses. This particular speed demon promises to leave dust in his wake in FIFA 19.

4. MAROUANE FELLAINI

Fellaini better than Messi? You have to be kidding, right? Well, not when it comes to the physical side of the game. We all know just what a beast the Belgian is capable of being when in full flow and he showed glimpses of what he does best during his current run with Manchester United and in the World Cup with Belgium. The midfielder continues to be an integral part of Jose Mourinho’s side in Manchester and his 86 physicality rating makes him more efficient in this field than even the great Messi.

Messi might not be known as one of the strongest players on the park, but losing out to Fellaini? Who saw that one coming?

3. LUCAS LEIVA

Another interesting inclusion in this year’s game and indeed in our list is former Liverpool player Lucas Leiva. Fans of the Reds will recall his telling contributions in a side that boasted the likes of Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard, but would also be aware of the fact that he often made costly mistakes that affected the team massively.

Now at Lazio, Lucas has pulled up his socks and is performing at such a level that his defensive rating is actually much higher than that of Leo Messi. In fact, at 82, he easily beats his forward-thinking adversary who can only manage a defensive rating of 32. One point to the Brazilian.

2. MATTEO DARMIAN

Another Manchester United player joins the list and it isn’t one of the swashbuckling and flamboyant superstars that you might expect. Instead, it is the somewhat the unassuming player card of United left-back Matteo Darmian.

The Italian may have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, but his weak foot is among the best in FIFA 19 and could be an important tool for FUT fans looking to exploit this attribute. Messi himself only has a four-star right boot despite scoring the goals he has with that foot, while Darmain takes the mickey out of him with five stars. This ladies and gentlemen is what makes this franchise so fun to witness.

1. AIDEN MCGEADY

Aiden who? Perhaps one of the most underutilised players in all of English football, Aiden McGeady finds himself in an unlikely position as he possesses a better skill rating than the best player in perhaps the history of the sport. Some company to share.

The Sunderland winger was always one to torment full-backs with his pace down the left and right flanks but even he would be flattered to learn that Messi only has a four-star skill moves while he goes one better with five stars. His weak foot is also on the same level as the Argentine which makes for stunning viewing and leaves us all spellbound.