PVP Esports Championship: Team Secret are the DOTA 2 champions!

PVP Esports Championship came to a conclusion on Sunday and it was a day full of surprises. The event which ran over three days witnessed jam-packed venues and exciting action. We take a look at the DOTA 2 and Arena of Valor finals held on the last day and how things panned out.

DOTA 2

The main attraction of the event DOTA 2 was, true to its style, full of surprises. Team Secret from Singapore who struggled heavily in the group stages turned things around when they defeated PSG LGD 2-0 in the semifinal. On the other end, Fnatic won against Admiral DOTA without dropping a single point.

Fnatic were huge favourites heading into the final having already defeated Team Secret once in the group stage. Team Secret, however, had a different story ready as they took Fnatic to five games where they clinched the title 3-2. Fans were pleased to see the local team win the trophy and Team Secret were heavily applauded.

We are your @PVPEsports Champions!

We close out the Grand Final 3-2 against @FNATIC, GGWP! Thank you to everyone who joined and supported us during the first tournament of the season. #SecretFighting pic.twitter.com/a406EcsBMm — Team Secret (@teamsecret) October 7, 2018

ARENA OF VALOR

Unlike DOTA 2, AOV didn’t spring as many surprises as tournament favourites Alpha X swept Monster Shield 3-0 to claim the championship. The game was one-sided from the beginning and Alpha X meant all business as they dropped not a single game. The Philipines squad added one more trophy to their cabinet showing the world why they are the indisputable kings. They were rewarded with massive $40,000 chest along with the championship trophy.

Overall, the event was a massive hit garnering a huge crowd. Fans not only got to see their favourite players but also got to interact with some of their favourite eSports celebrities. Famous casters from across the globe such as Sheever, Capitalist and Fogged were present for the DOTA 2 clashes while Riku, GRunner and RIP were in attendance during AOV. Interactive mini-games and lucky draw event were present in the event rewarding fans with gaming peripherals and goodies. In short, the PVP Esports championship 2018 has proved to be a total hit among the eSports fraternity and everyone is looking forward to the next year’s event already!