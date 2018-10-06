PVP ESports Championship League: Day 1 Round off

PVP Esports Championship recently wrapped up its first day of competition and it was action-packed through three games – DOTA 2, Hearthstone and Arena of Valor. The tournament will last until the 7th of October and has a prize pool of 300,000 USD to be split among the three game winners.

DOTA 2:

The event’s centre of attraction was DOTA 2 as it fielded major teams from different regions displaying its popularity as an Esport. The tournament’s earlier stages were already completed and were closed to public so fans saw a glimpse of the top teams battling it out to move on.

After an opening ceremony, European giants Fnatic took on Singapore squad Team Secret. Fnatic handled their business and got the win over the underdogs. Fnatic went on to clash with Team Signify and the former got the victory to see them top their group at the end of the first day.

Team Secret and Signify battled to see who will book their spot in the next round, with Secret getting the advantage and will now face the top seed of the other cluster.

Speaking of the other group, PSG LGD went up against BOOM ID. LGD were clear favourites heading into the contest and they breezed past BOOM ID to set-up a battle against Admiral DOTA to see who sits atop their bracket.

Admiral DOTA lost against the heavyweights but won their eliminator against BOOM ID to win a seat in the semifinals where they face Fnatic for a spot in the finals.

Both matches will be in a best-of-three format and will be played on the 6th of October.

We have our final 4! #Dota2 will be back tomorrow with the semi-finals starting at 4:00pm. Who do you guys think will be winning the championship? Find out tomorrow!#PVPESPORTS #Singtel #Razer pic.twitter.com/sZM3HkOp0A — PVPEsports (@PVPEsports) October 5, 2018

Arena of Valor:

Last match of the day at @PVPEsports #SINGTEL @ArenaofValor playoffs, will local hero Tamago shut down Maxbox or is it time for redemption? #pvpesports pic.twitter.com/IuT1Cw7qAl — René Buttler (@GRunnerEU) October 5, 2018

It was an intense day of competition in Arena of Valor. The upper bracket featured Monster Shield going up against Flipsid3 Tactics, with the former getting the victory. The second game saw Alpha X getting a win over Legend of Kid.

The result now brings Monster Shield and Alpha X to the upper bracket finals, with the winner going on to the grand finals.

In the lower bracket, Bigetron Esports pulled a big upset over Resurgence while Tamago outlasted Maxbox Gaming.

The winners of the lower bracket now move on to round two where they face the losers of the upper bracket. This results in Bigetron Esports facing Legend of Kid while Tamago battles Flipsid3 Tactics.

Stay tuned for Day 2 action of PVP ESports Championship.

Photo Credit: PVP Esports Championships Facebook