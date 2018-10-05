Although FIFA 19 has a place for several superb Asian stars such as Son Heung Min, Alireza Jahanbaksh, and Takashi Inui; the Southeast Asian representation, in particular, is lagging behind. The reason being, a majority of Southeast Asian players are currently playing in leagues which are not present in FIFA.

There are some, who have found themselves to be a part of the fan-favourite game having made a move abroad. And so, we select the five best ASEAN players who are included in FIFA 19.

Special mention: Egy Maulana Vikri (Indonesia)

17-year-old Egy Maulana Vikri has the lowest overall for any Southeast Asian players in the game. However, for those who engage in career mode, the Indonesian youngster does have a +18 overall, effectively allowing his potential to reach Seventy-four (74).

The youngster is highly-rated by many and was recently picked up by Polish club Lechia Gdansk. Though he is yet to make his appearance for the senior team, Maulana Vikri has been ‘tearing it apart’ for the reserve team, for whom he has scored seven goals in six games.

#5 Chaowat Veerachat (Thailand)

Still only 22-years-old, Chaowat Veerachat was brought on board for the season by Cerezo Osaka. However, the Thai midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the senior team, having played mostly for Osaka’s reserve side.

The midfielder is yet to make a competitive appearance for the senior team as well. He has, however, represented Thailand at U16, U19, U21, and U23 level. Veerachat does have a long list of accolades already, having won youth competitions with Thailand and club competitions with former club Buriram United.

EA Sports have given Veerachat a rating of Fifty-nine (59) with a +5 potential for Career mode.

#4 Theerathon Bunmathan (Thailand)

Playing alongside the likes of Lukas Podolski and Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe, it’s understandable that many would overlook the likes of Theerathon Bunmathan.

However, the Thai fullback has been one of the most consistent players for the Japanese team, as they push for a top five spot.

Having signed for Kobe on loan for the season, Bunmathan has played for three Thailand clubs in the past- Rajpracha, Muangthong United, and most notably, Buriram United. The left-back has also been a constant name on the international team sheet, having made over fifty senior appearances for Thailand.

The 28-year-old has been given a Sixty-four overall rating by EA Sports in FIFA 19, making him the fourth highest rated player from Southeast Asia.

#3 Chanathip Songkrasin (Thailand)

A stalwart of the Thailand international setup, Chanathip Songkrasin is currently playing for Consadole Sapporo in the Japanese top division.

Songkrasin was brought on-board by the J-League side when they won promotion back in 2017. The Thai winger joined Consadole Sapporo on loan initially. However, earlier this year the club announced that a deal has been struck to sign him permanently, starting from February 1, 2019.

The 24-year-old winger has been in fine form at both club and country level in recent years and has earned a Sixty-six (66) rating in FIFA 19, with a +3 potential (Career mode).

#2 Teerasil Dangda (Thailand)

Apart from being the fourth consecutive Thai footballer on the list, Teerasil Dangda is also the captain of the national team.

The forward was a part of the Thai trio who went to England to sign for Manchester City after Thaksin Shinawatra bought the club. Dangda also had a one-year stint with Spanish side Almeria, allowing him to become the first player of Southeast Asian descent to play in La Liga.

Nowadays, Dangda is playing his trade in the Japanese top division playing for Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

As a result of the J-League being in the FIFA 19, the Thai forward becomes one of the few Southeast Asian players to be in the game. He is also the second highest rated player from that region, with a Sixty-seven (67) overall.

#1 Neil Etheridge (Philippines)

The biggest name on the list is unsurprisingly Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge.

Born in London, Etheridge represented Chelsea and Fulham at youth levels, before being released by the latter in 2014. Without a club for over four months, the Filipino goalkeeper was set to return to his home country, only to be rescued by Oldham FC.

Another few years of uncertainty followed, during which he played for Charlton and Walsall before Neil Warnock and Cardiff City came calling. Etheridge signed for them during the 2017/18 season and helped the Bluebirds achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Etheridge’s impressive performances during Cardiff’s promotion-winning season led to EA rating him at Seventy-three (73) overall for their new game along with a +2 potential (Career Mode). The rating means that the Filipino shot-stopper is effectively the highest rated Southeast Asian player in FIFA 19.