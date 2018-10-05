Will this be the year which ends South Korean reign in League of Legends?

South Korean Domination

League of Legends is one of the most Popular games around the globe. Having been released back in 2009, it is still going strong despite new competitions coming out each year. In this long time span League has witnessed many historical moments leaving fans around the globe awestruck. Though the League of Legends Esports scene is unpredictable, one thing that every fan knows is that South Koreans are by far the best when it comes to winning.

This could be easily proven by the fact that the last 5 world championships have been won by a South Korean team. They have also dominated the other International tournaments including Rift Rivals and MSI.

It is becoming a trend now that South Korean imports are playing in every region of the League. This becomes even more mind-boggling when we look at the fact that since they started playing in the World Championship, South Korean teams have only dropped two ‘best of’ series to other Non-Korean teams.

Several teams have tried to dismantle their Supremacy but always fell short when it mattered the most. Things are however changing as we see that other regions are creeping up. Last year RNG and Misfits both took SK Telecom T1 to game 5 in a close series and fell just short of a victory. SK Telecom T1 eventually went on to play finals, where they lost to another South Korean team. RNG the Chinese powerhouse defeated the Champions Samsung Galaxy twice in the group stage.

The ‘Royal Never Give Up’ show

2018, however, had a different story lined up.

Things took a sharp turn as RNG started to shine on the international stage. They won the Mid Season Invitational(MSI) defeating Korean super team Kingzone dragonX. This is the first time since 2015 that any Non-Korean team has won this particular tournament.

In addition to this, they also won Rift Rivals while China defeated South Korea in Asian Games which were massive turnarounds.

RNG has been dominant in the Chinese League but always fell short to the Korean Teams. They are now heading into World Championship as the hot favourites since they won the only possible tournament this year. Their players are on fire and their star AD Carry Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao is now in contention to become one of the best players of all time. Zi-Hao is hungry for the trophy. He has already been to two World Championship Finals but was defeated on both the occasions.

Will RNG end the Korean Reign and start a new era? Or like every other year, South Korean teams will show the world why they are the best?