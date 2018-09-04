Violence bars esports from Olympic bid, says IOC president

If, but not yet when, esports are to be included in the Olympic Games, the portrayal of violence so pervasive in the industry will have to be removed first, said International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

“We cannot have in the Olympic program a game which is promoting violence or discrimination. So-called killer games. They, from our point of view, are contradictory to the Olympic values and cannot therefore be accepted,” said Bach in an interview with the Associated Press at the Asian Games.

For the first time ever, esports has been held as a demonstration sport in this year’s Asian Games in Jakarta, featuring popular titles such as League of Legends and Hearthstone, among others.

Many are expecting that it would rise to become a full-medal event by the time the games move on to Hangzhou, China in four years. China has long been one of the biggest hubs of esports in the world, with Chinese players reaching success in many different titles.

Advocates of the esports industry have their eyes set beyond Jakarta and Hangzhou, however, as their end goal remains to be inclusion in the vaunted Olympics.

Bach and the IOC addressed such concerns, among many others, in the Olympic Esports Forum held in Switzerland back in July.

Many a bid for the Olympics were put forward in the forum, the committee instead opted to feel things out for itself, scouting for common goals and interests, more opportunities for collaboration, and methods to improve conditions in both esports and traditional sports.

While most expected a tangible first step towards heralding the first esports Olympians in the coming years, a far more measured response in the establishment of an Esports Liaison Group was produced. While the group was to continue engagement between esports and traditional sports, and possibly open up an avenue for esports to appear in the 2024 Olympics, a definite path has yet to be established.

As far as Bach is concerned, it seems he wants to clear some obstacles before marking the path first. The president of the Olympics committee used to be an Olympian himself, taking the gold in Fencing.

Even as he derides the prevalence of violence in esports and video games as an athlete in a sport performed with swords, long seen as a tool for war and violence, Bach tried to draw distinctions between the two.

“Of course every combat sport has its origins in a real fight among people. But sport is the civilized expression about this. If you have egames where it’s about killing somebody, this cannot be brought into line with our Olympic values,” he said.

Whatever response those in the esports industry may have to that, it seems it would do little to affect the IOC’s plans for the future. The committee is busying itself with the upcoming Olympic Games, whether esports will be there or no, having already picked Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Los Angeles for 2028.

(Image courtesy of Olympic.org)

