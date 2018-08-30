Riot Games to cut back on League of Legends’ esports budget

League of Legends publisher Riot Games seems to be preparing to significantly reduce the esports budget for its game over the coming years, stemming from comments made by League Championship Series (LCS) shoutcaster Andy ‘Vedius’ Day.

Vedius stated in his personal livestream that while he might be attending the LCS World Finals this year, he would likely not be flying out to Korea, where the finals will be held.

Reportedly, the English broadcasters for the play-ins, group stages, and quarter and semi-finals will cast from Riot’s headquartes in Los Angeles, with the on-stage interviewers being the only ones to stay in Korea throughout the event. The other casters and crew will only be able to attend the Grand Final.

In addition, this year’s Mid-Season Invitational will only be held in studios and even the North American LCS Spring Finals would be relegated to a small, 1000-capacity venue instead of the major arenas of the past.

Given all these pieces of information, many have concluded that Riot is cutting back the esports budget for its marquee title. This prompted a post on the LOL subreddit which voiced concerns for the apparent budget cuts.

Riot Games head of global esports events Derrick “FearGorm” Asiedu responded to the thread, stating that the esports team is “a long way from breaking even” and has been attempting to cut costs in the short term, such as reducing travel expenses for the broadcast team, while implementing strategies to increase revenue.

“Regardless, we think increasing revenue will get us much closer to breaking even than simply reducing costs, so worldwide we’re focusing on increasing revenue,” added Asiedu.

Riot has been active in securing partnerships for its Western properties this year, but many have pointed to apparent discord out in the East with the publisher’s relationship with Tencent Holdings.

The Chinese investment conglomerate fully acquired the publishers back in 2015, but a recent report by The Information revealed that, behind the scenes, tensions have been flaring between the two. According to the report, Riot declined to develop a mobile game version of League of Legends, much to the chagrin of Tencent Games and prompting them to release Honor of Kings instead.

Such news does not bode well for one of the biggest titles in esports, especially when considering how its competition has been faring.

LOL’s longtime rival in the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre, Dota 2, has been enjoying considerable success despite its significantly smaller playerbase. Dota 2’s premier tournament, The International 2018 (TI8), has recently concluded with another record-breaking prize pool of $25.5 million. Dota 2 publisher Valve Corporation was able to run its multi-million dollar tournament smoothly free of any advertisements in its broadcasts.

Given LOL’s wide and prolific cast of partnerships and sponsorships, many have expressed their concerns over the actual reasons behind the budget cuts.

In response, Asiedu stated that 2018 has been an experimental year for the esports team, with the aforementioned decisions to hold the Mid-Season Invitational and NA LCS Spring Final in smaller venues made to test out potential cost-cutting measures.

“It depends. If revenue picks up enough over the next [about three] years, our budget can stay the same or increase. If revenue does not pick up enough, our budget will need to decrease by some amount,” he added.

Whatever the case may be, a seemingly fatal crack in the armor of one the esports industry’s juggernauts has now been made known. What effects that may have on the LOL competitive scene and for the rest of the industry as a whole remains to be seen.

(Image courtesy of Riot Games)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.