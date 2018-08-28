Knicks Gaming become first-ever NBA 2K League Champions

Knicks Gaming went on a magical Cinderella run from being underdogs throughout the regular season to becoming the inaugural NBA 2K League Champions after sweeping Heat Check Gaming 2-0 (69-66, 74-71) in the Finals.

The Knicks took what was arguably the hardest road to claiming the title, underdogs all throughout. After finishing 14th overall in the regular season, the team would have been shut out of playoff contention, but their win in ‘The Ticket’ midseason tournament guaranteed them a playoff spot regardless of their record. In that tournament, the Knicks completed four back-to-back upsets just to get the 8-seed in the playoffs.

In the playoffs, they faced the top-seeded Blazer5 Gaming, who had both the league’s MVP Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey and best record at 12-2. In yet another upset, the Knicks sent the league’s top team home with a 82-78 win. The Knicks then went up against the Cavs Legion GC in the semifinals, winning the series 2-1 to book their ticket to the finals.

In their 2-0 sweep of the Finals, Knicks Power Forward Nathaniel “NateKahl” Kahl won the Finals MVP honors after playing lockdown defense on Heat Check’s offensive powerhouse Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez throughout the Finals.

Hotshot averaged 50.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds during the playoffs, but was held to under 50 points in both games of the championship series.

Alongside NateKahl were Eric “YEYnotgaming” Ward, who notched 28 points in both games, and Dayvon “GOOFY757” Curry, who pitched in a total of 30 points and 23 rebounds in the series. Adam “iamadamthe1st” Kudeimati was also instrumental in Knicks Gaming’s championship run, posting a total of 46 points and 21 assists in the Finals.

The Knicks squad will also split the grand prize of $300 thousand between themselves, while Heat Check will settle for the $100 thousand consolation.

With their victory, Knicks Gaming hoists the first championship trophy for the Knicks organization since 1973, when Willis Reed led the New York Knicks to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Knicks Gaming roster:

Eric “YEYNotGaming” Ward

Dayvon “G O O F Y 757” Curry

Nathaniel “NateKahl” Kahl

Adam “iamadamthe1st” Kudeimati

Idris “IdrisDaGoat6” Richardson

Marc “xKPMR” Rodriguez

(Images courtesy of the Knicks Gaming Twitter @knicksgaming)