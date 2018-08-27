Florida Madden tournament falls victim to mass shooting

A gunman opened fire at a restaurant in a mall in Jacksonville, Florida that was hosting a Madden NFL 19 qualifying tournament, killing two people and injuring 11 others.

According to reports from authorities, the shooter was identified as 24-year-old David Katz. Katz was a participant of the Madden tournament and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after the shooting occurred.

The Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifying tournament was hosted in the GLHF Game Bar, located in the Chicago Pizza inside the Jacksonville Landing mall. The tournament was being streamed live on Twitch at the time of the incident, with gunshots heard in the background.

Drini “Drini” Gjoka, one of the players participating in the tournament, tweeted that he had been shot in the thumb.

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Bucks Gaming, the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA 2K League team, member Tim “oLARRY” Anselimo was also present during the incident and was shot multiple times.

“Our thoughts are with Tim and his family after this horrific situation. We are in close contact with his mother and continue to monitor his health,” said Cayle Drabinsky, Bucks director of business operations and co-managing director of Bucks Gaming.

EA Sports, the producer of Madden NFL 19, also expressed condolences and condemned the shooting in a statement on Twitter.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement,” said the NFL in a statement.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.