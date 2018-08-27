OG win The International 2018 Dota 2 championship, $11M prize

New champions have been crowned in The International 2018 (TI8) as OG defeated PSG.LGD in one of the most thrilling Grand Finals in Dota history, 3-2, to take home the coveted Aegis of Champions and a whopping prize of over $11.2 million.

The storied veteran captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein and his OG squad finishes the most magical run in Dota history by claiming ultimate victory in TI8 after a massive roster shakeup prior to the tournament meant they had to go through both the Open and Regional Qualifiers.

Game 1 saw OG hit the ground running, going for an unusual draft with a last pick Treant Protector for Sébastien “Ceb” Debs. While the pick baffled most, it ended up working brilliantly as Ceb protected his team’s towers and stalled long enough for Anathan “ana” Pham on Spectre to come online. With Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka on Earthshaker putting on a godly performance to control the teamfights that eventually sealed the game for OG.

LGD came right back at their opponents in Game 2 as Lu “Somnus” Yao on Kunkka utterly dominated OG midlaner Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen’s Invoker on the midlane. OG had no answer for Somnus, as his Kunkka play allowed his fellow cores Wang “Ame” Chunyu on Phantom Lancer and Yang “Chalice” Shenyi on Enchantress to thrive and finish a quick Game 2 for LGD.

Game 3 saw the same script, as LGD once again dominated OG in the laning stage. Xu “fy” Linsen on Phoenix made a lot of space with unstoppable Supernovae in teamfights that allowed Maybe and Ame to wreak havoc on OG. With Game 3 in the bag, LGD had the championship within reach and only needed one more game to claim it.

LGD smelled blood in the water in the pivotal Game 4, dominating OG early as Topson on Invoker once again had a rough start. However, Ceb on a surprise pick Axe made some clutch plays in the midgame to buy time for Topson and ana on Phantom Lancer to get strong enough to take on LGD. Both teams exchanged a series of bloody fights as the game wore on, with LGD seeming to have come out ahead as they destroyed two lanes of barracks on OG’s side. But ana’s Phantom Lancer eventually grew to be nigh unstoppable as he took on LGD’s entire team by himself, allowing his allies to make key plays to eventually break LGD’s defense. OG’s overwhelming force eventually prompted their opponents to submit after a heart-pounding 65 minutes, forcing a winner take-all Game 5.

In the deciding Game 5, OG relied on a strong teamfight core of Ember Spirit for ana, Zeus for Topson, and Magnus for Ceb against LGD’s core duo of Kunkka for Somnus and Terrorblade for Ame. LGD took the first swings in the deciding bout, shutting down OG’s cores across the map. But somehow, someway, OG found a way to come back into the game with key pickoffs that allowed ana’s Ember Spirit to acquire the items he needed to wreak havoc on LGD during teamfights. Spectacular plays by JerAx on Rubick as well nullified any hopes for LGD to have any chance to stop OG’s onslaught.

In triumphant fashion, OG destroyed LGD’s Ancient to claim the Aegis of Champions. PSG.LGD fall short of their dreams of a TI championship as runner-ups, with over $4 million in consolation. OG’s TI victory has now also broken Dota’s unwritten tradition of Chinese teams claiming even-numbered TI’s.

The two teams first met in the Upper Bracket Finals, where OG triumphed 2-1 in one of the most thrilling series of the tournament to be the first finalists and send LGD to the Lower Bracket Finals. There, the Chinese juggernauts faced Evil Geniuses, who had eliminated defending champions Team Liquid just before. A dominant 2-0 sweep of EG guaranteed a rematch between OG and LGD in the Grand Finals.

OG is one of the most successful franchises in the history of Dota, as the team has won a record 4 Major tournaments in the past, though they had been unable to replicate that success in TI until now. The team had a harrowing journey to get to this point however, as the team underwent a massive roster shakeup with Tal “Fly” Azik and Gustav “s4” Magnusson leaving them to join EG just before the start of TI8.

OG went through the hardest in both the Open and Regional Qualifiers with a roughshod roster, with Ceb switching from coaching the team to playing and former teammate ana being called up to return to the team. The roster was finally rounded out with the addition of little-known pubstar and streamer Topson. With a hastily assembled roster, OG was quickly counted out of contention for the Aegis by most, if not all. After a shaky start in the Group Stage, OG started its miraculous run by streaking to the UB of the Main Event and defeating tournament favorites such as VGJ.Storm and EG. With all that said, OG’s run to the championship in TI8 is very well-deserved and nothing short of legendary.

The International 2018 Champions – OG

Anathan “ana” Pham

Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs

Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein (captain)

Cristian “ppasarel” Banaseanu (coach)

(Images courtesy of Valve Corporation)

————

