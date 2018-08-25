The International 2018 Main Event Day 5 Recap

The International 2018 (TI8) Grand Finals draws ever nearer. In Day 5, one team will advance to the Finals, while the 4 remaining teams battle for the chance to wrest the Aegis of Champions from them in the final day of the tournament. Read on to find out what happened.

Team Liquid 2-0 Team Secret

The first match of the day saw defending champions Team Liquid take on a resurgent Team Secret in another Lower Bracket elimination round. Secret had a shaky start in TI8 but they have since found their footing after an opening round loss in the Upper Bracket to Team Liquid. On the other hand, Liquid are looking to replicate their run that went all the way from the LB to the championship last year.

Liquid ran a midgame-focused strategy in Game 1 by picking Broodmother for Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen and Bloodseeker for Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, Secret countered with strong late game heroes in Alchemist for Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard and Storm Spirit for Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng. With heroes that come online much faster than their opponents, Liquid took the fight to Secret early and often. While Secret were able to breakeven or win some fights for themselves, the pushing power of MATUMBAMAN’s Broodmother still meant that Secret was denied much of their map control. With their other heroes being starved for resources, Secret put all their eggs on the basket of Ace’s Alchemist to carry them late. While he and Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat on Earthshaker lead Secret in a valiant defense of their base, with YapzOr landing some huge Echo Slams, Liquid was simply too overwhelming and thus forced the GG call after 51 minutes.

Liquid ran a similar strategy to the one they used in Game 1 by picking Broodmother for MATUMBAMAN again while getting Miracle- on his signature Invoker for Game 2. Much like in the first game, the Broodmother pick proved instrumental in winning the early game for Liquid and giving Miracle’s Invoker space to farm for a strong midgame push. MidOne on Monkey King and Ace on Phantom Lancer tried to spearhead a rally for their team but to no avail. MATUMBAMAN finished with a clean 12 kills while Miracle- pitched in 8 as Liquid shut Secret out in 42 minutes.

Team Secret settle for 5th-6th place and will take home over $1.14 million. While Secret’s captain, TI1 champion Clement “Puppey” Ivanov, is denied a chance to lift a second Aegis of Champions, he adds to his already legendary resume with an impressive run in TI8 even after a shaky start. Liquid are still on the hunt for that second championship however, and will face Evil Geniuses in the next round.

OG 2-1 PSG.LGD

The second series of the day saw the two remaining teams in the UB duke it out to determine who will be the first Grand Finalist of TI8. The Chinese powerhouse of PSG.LGD seemed to be the favorites to punch their ticket, as they tore through the likes of Virtus Pro and Team Liquid to get to this point. Arrayed against them is a team no one thought would get this far, OG have been the biggest surprise of the tournament after a massive roster overhaul forced them to assemble a roughshod lineup just to get to TI8. The UB Finals between these two teams proved to be the one of the best series in the history of the tournament.

Game 1 was a bloodbath as the two teams both drafted high-damage lineups for themselves. LGD relied on a tri-core of Drow Ranger for Wang “Ame” Chunyu, Weaver for Yang “Chalice“‘ Shenyi, and a surprise Huskar pick for Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao, while OG picked up Gyrocopter for Anathan “ana” Pham, Pugna for Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, and Enchantress for Sebastien “Ceb” Diebs. OG won the early game with lane-dominant heroes, with Somnus’ Huskar not having the impact he was supposed to, but LGD started to successfully fight back as their damage amped up by the midgame. Both teams traded pick-offs and teamfights, but OG got the better of those exchanges as their mix of pure damage from Enchantress and magical damage from Pugna blew out LGD’s physical damage. OG’s former coach now-player Ceb had the game of his life, leading his team with 16 kills as they forced LGD to submit after 48 minutes.

With OG a mere game away from the Finals, LGD sought to turn the tables and take momentum back in the series. Topson was given his signature Invoker and proceeded to dominate Somnus on Storm Spirit early in the midlane, but Ame on Clinkz got the better of his counterpart as ana struggled on Bloodseeker. While OG controlled the early fights thanks to Topson’s Invoker, LGD turned it around as Somnus got over his shaky start and controlled the subsequent clashes alongside Xu “fy” Linsen on Earthshaker. Ame’s Clinkz proved to be unstoppable with a game-high 18 kills as LGD tied the series after 37 minutes.

It all came down to a deciding Game 3, where OG drafted lategame heavyweights in Spectre for ana and Arc Warden for Topson against Ame on his signature Terrorblade. While both teams wanted to win it late, it was LGD who came out swinging early as fy on Clockwerk dominated OG across the map. With fy wreaking havoc, Ame was free to farm to his heart’s content while ana and Topson struggled to get theirs. Both teams started looking for fights in the midgame, but LGD came out better from that exchange as Ame’s Terrorblade peaked in power. Topson stalled the game out by constantly split-pushing the sidelanes, buying him and ana much-needed time to get strong enough to take on Ame. In what was the start of one of the craziest sequences in Dota history, LGD caught OG right outside their base and opened it up for a game-ending push. Topson and ana led OG’s final defense as their Tier 4 towers fell and their Ancient was exposed. OG’s last stand frustrated LGD however, as they threw body after body in a desperate attempt to end the game. Just when all seemed lost for OG, Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka on Earthshaker came in with a game-saving Echo Slam that caught Ame’s Terrorblade dead with no buyback. With most of LGD dead, the surviving OG heroes made a beeline for their base for a miraculous comeback win after a harrowing 58 minutes.

After being counted out of contention in TI8 following a massive shakeup of their roster, OG now find themselves in the Grand Finals as they look to close one of the most surprising runs in the history of Dota by lifting the Aegis of Champions. Meanwhile, LGD will look to get a rematch as they await the winners of the match between Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses in the LB Finals.

Evil Geniuses 2-0 Team Liquid

The last match of the day saw two of the most storied franchises in Dota and esports as a whole clash for a chance to go to the LB Finals against PSG.LGD. With TI champions looking to repeat on either side, the stakes could not have been higher for both Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid.

Game 1 saw Liquid bank on their unparalleled skill in teamfights by drafting the duo of Chaos Knight for Miracle- and Io for Maroun “GH” Merhej to stand and deliver in fights. EG sought to deny Liquid the fights that they want, drafting and strategizing to outmaneuver and isolated their opponents instead of taking them head on. Artour “Arteezy” Babaev went with Ursa Warrior, Gustav “s4” Magnusson got Weaver, and Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan was given his signature Storm Spirit.

Liquid got the lead early as Miracle’s Chaos Knight found kills all over the map, even helping to shut down both SumaiL and Arteezy. However, Liquid continually found themselves stretched thin as s4’s Weaver picked off Liquid’s heroes and towers while remaining elusive. With s4 making space all over the map, SumaiL was able to catch up by the midgame and become a key contributor. Liquid countered EG’s strategy by building Heart of Tarrasque on 4 of their heroes so they can survive EG’s ganks long enough to get reinforcements. All the while, Miracle’s Chaos Knight became a one man wrecking machine as he took on EG almost all by himself, doubling down by buying a Divine Rapier in the hopes of winning a pivotal clash to win the game. EG stuck to their guns, ambushing Miracle to get the Rapier for themselves, only to lose it later when Liquid proved they still ruled in 5-on-5 fights. That wasn’t the case when they weren’t a full 5-man team however, as EG got a key pick off on Liquid and then won the subsequent 5-on-4 siege to take the game in a thrilling 1 hour and 4 minutes.

Both teams ran similar lineups in Game 2, with strong laning and teamfight heroes alongside lategame hard carries. EG ran with SumaiL on Timbersaw, s4 on Wraith King, and Arteezy on Spectre, while Liquid opted to go with MATUMBAMAN on Viper, Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov on Brewmaster, and Miracle- on Terrorblade. While a strong transition from the midgame to the lategame was crucial for both teams, it was EG support Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen on Dark Willow who made the difference early. He found kills on both opposing supports and cores throughout the map, ensuring EG had the stronger position in the game. While Liquid tried to claw their way back in teamfights, EG’s continued to outmaneuver and isolate their heroes. After a disastrous Roshan fight for Liquid 30 minutes in, EG simply proved too much to handle for the defending champions. With Cr1t and SumaiL notching 11 kills apiece, EG eventually forced the GG call from Liquid.

With the defending champions falling, a new champion is now sure to be crowned at TI8. Team Liquid’s dreams of a back-to-back championship are dashed as they bow out at 4th place with $1.77 million in consolation. SumaiL and s4 are only the remaining hopefuls for a second Aegis of Champions as Evil Geniuses secure a Top 3 finish and a clash with PSG.LGD in the LB Finals.

Three teams remain for the final day of TI8. Will it be OG, PSG.LGD, or Evil Geniuses who will take the coveted Aegis of Champions and a grand prize of over $11 million? Stay tuned to the tournament’s official Twitch or YouTube channels to find out.

(Images courtesy of Valve Corporation)

