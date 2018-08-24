The International 2018 Main Event Day 4 Recap

We are now at Day 4 of the International 2018 (TI8) Main Event, only 8 teams remain and all the teams are as determined as ever to reach the final day for a chance to lift the Aegis of Champions. Today’s matches are all in the Lower Bracket, as most of the remaining teams fight tooth and nail for their tournament lives.

Optic Gaming 1-2 Virtus Pro

The day began with the first elimination round between Virtus Pro, a team that most touted to take it all but are now on the hardest road to the championship, and Optic Gaming, whose improbable run this year netted them a hard-earned spot in the Top 8.

Game 1 saw Optic Gaming come out swinging, picking Huskar for Quinn “CC&C” Callahan and Clinkz for Per Anders Olsson “Pajkatt” Lille to dominate their lanes and transition into a strong midgame push. VP tried to counter with Gyrocopter for Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev, but the sheer damage output of CC&C and Pajkatt’s heroes proved too much for their opponents as both finished with 11 kills apiece. VP couldn’t stall any longer as they kept losing fight after fight, and were forced to call GG after 31 minutes.

VP turned the tables around in Game 2, resolving to be the ones on the offensive by picking Broodmother for RAMZES, Bloodseeker for Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko and Tiny for Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov. The trio wreaked havoc across the map, netting absurd kill counts of 14, 16, and 20, respectively. While Optic tried to hold on long enough for CC&C’s Alchemist to come online and turn the game around, VP’s relentless aggression proved too much. It was a lopsided affair all throughout as VP had 62 total kills to Optic’s 24 in 42 minutes.

The CIS juggernauts didn’t take any chances in the deciding Game 3, as they opted to run an aggressive lineup once more by switching Tiny onto No[o]ne and picking Necrophos for RAMZES. The duo completely shut down CC&C on Lina and Pajkatt on Clinkz, ending up with a combined 25 of their team’s 33 total kills. Optic was forced to submit after a demoralizing 25 minutes.

Optic finishes off the year exceeding expectations with a 7th-8th placing in TI8, along with over $630 thousand. While they couldn’t reach the ultimate prize, they still had a very respectable run considering the team was just picked up in September last year. Meanwhile, VP still has their championship ambitions within reach with a Top 6 spot secured, but they will have to get through Evil Geniuses in the next round.

VGJ.Storm 0-2 Team Secret

The next matchup featured a clash between VGJ.Storm, a rising squad that broke into Tier-1 status only recently, and Team Secret, a storied team led by longtime veteran and TI1 champion Clement “Puppey” Ivanov. Both teams had their share of ups and downs throughout the tournament, but they will both need to be in form if they wish to go further.

Secret came out swinging in Game 1, pulling out a surprise Meepo pick for Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard. With a hero known to snowball out of control if left unchecked, Ace became the target of much of Storm’s aggression. While he was mostly able to slip away unscathed from multiple gank attempts, all that attention focused on Ace gave Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng on Clinkz the space he needed to thrive. With both MidOne, who notched a game-high 11 kills, and Ace going out of control, Storm was forced to call GG after 32 minutes.

Storm opted for a relatively safe strategy in Game 2, picking Medusa for TI stalwart Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok and relying on him to carry them come lategame. Secret countered with a hard carry of their own by picking Terrorblade for Ace and letting MidOne get Clinkz again. Storm started off on the offensive with Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu on Tiny denying Secret space on the map while giving Resolut1on much-needed breathing room. Much like in Game 1, Ace caught the brunt of Storm’s aggression while MidOne was mostly left free to do as he pleases. While the game wore on with both teams in deadlock, Ace was able to recover from a shaky start which gave them two heroes strong enough to take on Storm’s Medusa. While Yawar “YS” Hassan on Mirana tried to back Resolut1on up with a team-high 10 kills, it wasn’t enough. In the end, Storm had no choice but to yield to Secret’s relentless onslaught, led by MidOne with 16 kills, after 55 minutes.

Team Secret secure a Top 6 berth and will move on to face defending champions Team Liquid in the next round. Meanwhile, VGJ.Storm finish at 7th-8th place, a remarkable feat for a team that was assembled merely less than a year before. Should their roster stick together, expect to see them again next year.

Evil Geniuses 2-0 Virtus Pro

The final match of the day saw Evil Geniuses take on Virtus Pro, a matchup most would have expected to see in the Upper Bracket, and not in a treacherous LB cage match. Both teams were favorites coming into TI8, with VP tagged as the ones to take it all after dominating all throughout the Dota Pro Circuit while EG was a veritable superteam with world-class players on each position. Unfortunately, one of them will have to gome home after today.

EG hit the ground running in Game 1 by getting Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan his signature hero, Storm Spirit, and with Artour “Arteezy” Babaev on Drow Ranger and Gustav “s4” Magnusson on Pugna, EG boasted a lethal high-damage lineup. VP hoped to withstand that with RAMZES on Necrophos and No[o]ne on Tiny, but it didn’t take long for EG to find their groove as SumaiL dominated the midlane and started to snowball out of control. With SumaiL seemingly unstoppable in teamfights, finishing with a crisp 12 kills, and Arteezy and s4 easily knocking down their towers, VP called GG after 35 minutes.

VP sought to win from the laning stage in Game 2 to even the series, picking Ursa Warrior for RAMZES and switching Tiny onto 9pasha for a strong early game with a massive power spike come the midgame. EG opted to weather the coming storm and win it late by putting SumaiL on Alchemist, hoping that he can carry the day alongside Arteezy on Mirana and s4 on Venomancer. VP’s lineup did as it was supposed to do, taking an early lead and shutting SumaiL down early. With RAMZES’ Ursa peaking in power, VP began looking to win fights they could transition into potentially game-winning pushes, but s4 was instrumental in stalling them for EG. Their superior lategame heroes eventually came online, as Arteezy and SumaiL led EG’s decisive rally to eventually take the series, finishing with 13 and 9 kills respectively.

EG live to fight another day, moving on to face the winner of the match between Team Liquid and Team Secret in the next round. Meanwhile, VP end their TI8 run in heartbreak, coming up short where it mattered after their unprecedented dominance in the DPC. They finish in the same position as they did last year at 5th-6th place, going home with over $1.13 million in consolation.

We are now down to just 5 teams; PSG.LGD, OG, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, and Team Secret. They are all guaranteed to take home more than a million dollars, but their eyes are all still set on the ultimate prize. Catch up with all the action on the tournament’s official Twitch or YouTube channels.

(Images courtesy of Valve Corporation)

——

