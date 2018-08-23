The International 2018 Main Event Day 3 Recap

The International 2018 (TI8) Main Event reaches Day 3 with some marquee matchups starting to set the stage for the contenders for the Aegis of Champions in the Upper Bracket. Meanwhile, another set of eliminations in the Lower Bracket trim the field down to just 8 teams.

LOWER BRACKET

VGJ.STORM 2-0 WINSTRIKE

Day 3 kicked off with a match between Winstrike, the scrappy CIS squad still high off its upset of last year’s runner-ups Newbee, and VGJ.Storm, still reeling from its 0-2 loss against OG in the UB. VGJ.Storm had always been the better team on paper, but will that be enough to stand against a Winstrike team determined to continue its surprising LB run?

Apparently not, as VGJ.Storm’s carry player and TI stalwart Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok led his team in making short work of Winstrike, as both games combined to run for just over 50 minutes. Game 1 saw Resolut1on take up Drow Ranger to be the focal point of his team’s ranged hero-centric lineup to great effect. Resolut1on and Yawar “YS” Hassan on Mirana combined for 32 of their team’s 44 kills in a 33-minute affair. VGJ.Storm ran the same strategy with Resolut1on on Drow Ranger again in Game 2, as the Ukrainian veteran had a clean 9 kills to lead his team in routing his CIS brethren in just 27 minutes.

While Winstrike’s Cinderella run was cut short, the team still exceeded expectations with their 9th-12th place finish. Meanwhile, VGJ.Storm secure a Top8 spot and will move on to the next round.

TEAM SECRET 2-1 VICI GAMING

The elimination round continued with a match between Team Secret and Vici Gaming, arguably the closest series of the tournament so far and the first to go to a full three-game series. While not one of the most hyped matchups, it ended up being one of the most exciting series of TI8 so far.

The series began with a slugfest of an opener, as both teams traded fight after fight with VG coming out on top by the midgame. Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng on Ember Spirit and Adrian “Fata” Trinks on Lina ended up with 12 kills apiece for Secret while VG’s Zhang “Paparazi灬” Chengjun on Terrorblade and Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang on Templar Assassin answered with 14 and 18 kills respectively. But in the end it was VG support Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng on Earthshaker who was the key to his team’s victory, as his huge Echo Slams broke the back of Secret and prompted the GG call after 58 minutes. Secret struck back with a clinical Game 2, as Fata on Clinkz notched 10 kills to lead his team in a 32-minute rout of VG to force a decisive Game 3. VG opted for a surprise Huskar pick for Ori in the midlane to take the fight to Secret early on, but the tables were turned when VG’s trump card was shut down by MidOne on Invoker and Fata on Ursa Warrior, who ended with a game-high 11 kills. In the end, VG could not stand up to a relentless Team Secret as they yielded after 33 minutes.

Vici Gaming are shut out from a Top 8 spot by Team Secret, who will now be facing the last Vici Gaming team standing, VGJ.Storm, in the next round of the LB.

UPPER BRACKET

TEAM LIQUID 0-2 PSG.LGD

The first match of the UB saw the defending champions Team Liquid go against the last Chinese team standing PSG.LGD, a matchup we could very well see later on in the Grand Finals. Considering the track record of the two teams against each other, it looked to be a fairly even matchup.

But it seemed like LGD did not get that memo, as they started off strong in Game 1, fending off Liquid’s attempt to establish dominance in the laning stage while getting into their own groove. Yang “Chalice“‘ Shenyi on Tiny wreaked havoc all over the map and finished with 9 kills, making space for Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao on Leshrac to bounce back from a bad start. He lead the his team with 10 kills of his own, demolishing Liquid and forcing the GG call after 32 minutes. Somnus continued his stellar play in Game 2, completely shutting down Liquid’s star midlaner Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi’s Alchemist and snowballing out of control with 16 kills and no deaths. After what was practically another 32 minute rout, Liquid was forced to submit.

PSG.LGD now confidently stride onto the UB Final and become the first team to secure a Top 3 placement. Meanwhile, defending champions Team Liquid fall to the LB to await the winner of the match between Team Secret and VGJ.Storm. Liquid now look to repeat their run to the championship last year, when they were knocked into the LB early in the first round.

EVIL GENIUSES 0-2 OG

The last match of the day between Evil Geniuses and OG has proven to be one of the most anticipated of the tournament so far. Aside from being a key series for a spot in the UB final, it’s also a bitter reunion for former teammates Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, Gustav “s4” Magnusson, and Tal “Fly” Aizik Andreas, after the latter two left OG to join EG just before the TI8 qualifiers.

Game 1 saw OG run a strategy with multiple high-damage ranged heroes, including Drow Ranger for returning player Anathan “ana” Pham and Invoker for new pick-up Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen. While EG tried to fight back Phantom Lancer for Artour “Arteezy” Babaev and Templar Assassin for Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, OG proved too powerful once the midgame rolled in. With Topson styling on their team with a game-high 16 kills, EG was forced to call GG.

OG seemed to have the momentum in the series, as they started off Game 2 in dominant fashion, wiping the entire EG team a mere 12 minutes in to the game. A potential game-winning push by OG saw the stars align for EG however, as they were able to return the favor with a five-man wipe of their own to take back the momentum in the series. As OG grew more and more desperate to end a game quickly slipping from their fingers, Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen on Spiritbreaker literally led the charge to a comeback win as he made enough space for EG’s tri-core of Arteezy on Drow Ranger, SumaiL on Gyrocopter, and s4 on Enchantress to dish out the damage their team needed. Key pick-offs near OG’s base sealed the victory for EG after 43 minutes.

It all came down to a deciding Game 3, where EG picked Enchantress for s4 once more, then switched Gyrocopter onto Arteezy to give SumaiL Tiny to go against OG’s high-damage duo of ana on Spectre and Topson on Zeus. EG had momentum on their side, as SumaiL picked up kill after kill to force their opponents to go on the backfoot. Meanwhile, OG did its best to stall EG’s onslaught to give ana time to go online and turn the tides in their favor. SumaiL was unrelenting though, notching a TI-record of 31 kills when all was said and done. But just as EG seemed to be on the verge of victory, OG flipped the script and gave their opponents a dose of their own medicine in the form of one stalwart base defense after another. In the end, EG just could not close the game out as ana led OG with 17 kills to close out arguably the most thrilling series of TI8 so far.

OG has now secured a Top 3 spot and will move on to face PSG.LGD in the UB Finals. EG will have to slug it out in the LB against the winner of tomorrow’s match between Optic Gaming and Virtus Pro.

With Day 3 of the Main Event in the books, the Top 8 teams of TI8 have are now set; with PSG.LGD, Team Liquid, OG, Evil Geniuses, Virtus.Pro, Optic Gaming, VGJ.Storm, and Team Secret all securing over $620 thousand. Meanwhile, Winstrike and Vici Gaming are eliminated with over $370 thousand as a consolation. Catch up with all the action on the tournament’s official Twitch or YouTube channels.

