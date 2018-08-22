The International 2018 Main Event Day 2 Recap

The International 2018 (TI8) Main Event continues with Day 2 and all the brooms are out! All Upper and Lower Bracket series today featured clean sweeps, as the number of teams still in contention are cut down to just 10. Read on to find out more.

UPPER BRACKET

VGJ.STORM 0-2 OG

Most expected that OG, which had to assemble a roughshod lineup after some of its players left for Evil Geniuses just before the TI8 qualifiers, would put up a decent fight, but ultimately fold, against VGJ.Storm, the team that topped Group B over tournament favorites Virtus Pro. OG ended up turning the tables with a surprising sweep of their opponents.

Game 1 saw the stalwart Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok on Weaver lead the way for VGJ.Storm, as he ended up with 18 kills, but it was not enough to stop a surging OG with Anathan “ana” Pham on Phantom Lancer, who had 12 kills of his own, at the helm. OG dominated Game 2 from the get-go, as their push-centric lineup, with ana on Troll Warlord once again leading the charge with 17 kills, built up enough momentum to end the game in 35 minutes.

VGJ.Storm drop to the LB where they will face Winstrike, who are still high off their upset over TI7 runner-ups Newbee. Meanwhile, OG secure a spot in the Top 6 and a ticket to the next round.

EVIL GENIUSES 2-0 TEAM SECRET

Expectations ran high for Evil Geniuses after they assembled a veritable superteam by acquiring TI3 champion Gustav “s4” Magnusson and four-time Major winner Tal “Fly” Aizik from OG just before the TI8 qualifiers began. After finishing 13-3 in the Group Stage, tied with defending champions Team Liquid, EG were looking on form. While their opponents Team Secret barely made the UB after finishing 8-8, it was still seen to be a fairly close matchup. Instead, it looked more like EG flexing its muscles over a shaky Team Secret.

EG hit the ground running in Game 1, dominating in the laning phase to secure an early Radiance pick-up for Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan on Alchemist. While Secret was able to hold on until the late game, it was not enough as Artour “Arteezy” Babaev on Ursa Warrior ended up with 18 kills to seal the deal. In Game 2, EG ran a ranged hero-centric strategy with Arteezy on Drow Ranger and SumaiL on Gyrocopter against Secret’s magic damage-heavy tri-core lineup of Necrophos for Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard, Mirana for Adrian “Fata” Trinks, and Tinker for Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng. While Secret’s lineup dealt enough damage to fend off EG for the better part of 58 minutes, in the end a beastly performance on Gyrocopter by SumaiL with 17 kills broke the back of Secret.

Team Secret drops down to the LB to face off against Vici Gaming for their tournament lives. Meanwhile, EG will go against OG in the next round of the UB in a bitter reunion for former teammates Fly and current OG captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein.

LOWER BRACKET

OPTIC GAMING 2-0 TEAM SERENITY

The elimination round continues with a matchup between Chinese dark horses Team Serenity and, the squad led by TI5 champion Peter “ppd” Dager, Optic Gaming. While Team Serenity’s run in the tournament so far has been nothing short of surprising, their Cinderella run can only continue if they can get through Optic, a formidable team even after its 0-2 loss to Team Liquid in the UB.

Game 1 saw Optic’s midlaner, Quinn “CC&C” Callahan, have his breakout game with a near flawless performance on Storm Spirit that led his team to a 38-minute victory with 16 kills and no deaths. While Serenity tried to put up a fight in Game 2, it was to no avail as Optic finished the series in another 38-minute affair, with Per Anders Olsson “Pajkatt” Lille going for 16 kills on Ursa Warrior.

While Serenity have already been eliminated, they’ve already proven themselves worthy of the big stage. Expect to see more of these scrappy newbloods soon. Meanwhile, ppd and Optic secure a Top 8 berth and will face the loser of the UB match between Liquid and PSG.LGD.

VIRTUS PRO 2-0 MINESKI

In the last series of the day, Virtus Pro looked to bounce back from its loss against PSG.LGD in the UB by taking on Mineski. Both teams were expected to put on strong showings before TI8 started, but they have since then met with mixed results. If either team were to turn their fortunes around, it had to be here. Unfortunately, one of them had to go home earlier than expected.

VP came out swinging in Game 1, building up a significant kill advantage even as Mineski kept pace in terms of both gold and experience. While the last SEA team standing in TI8 were able to fend off a determined VP for the better part of their 51-minute opener, the CIS juggernaut prevailed on the back of Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov on Weaver with 18 kills. In Game 2, VP smelled blood in the water as the duo of Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev on Ursa Warrior and Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko on Clinkz repeatedly hunted down a floundering Mineski squad, combining for 25 of their team’s 38 kills. A valiant effort by Mineski to stall the game was futile, as VP’s unrelenting pressure eventually forced Mineski to submit after 35 minutes.

Virtus Pro moves on to face Optic Gaming in the next round of the LB. Meanwhile, with Mineski eliminated, no more SEA teams remain in TI8. But there is still a sliver of hope for the region, as two SEA players, MidOne of Team Secret and Jian Wei “xNova” Yap of PSG.LGD, still remain in contention.

Both Team Serenity and Mineski finish at a 9th-12th place and will take home a consolation of over $370 thousand. Catch up with all the action on the tournament’s official Twitch or YouTube channels.

(Images courtesy of Valve Corporation)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.