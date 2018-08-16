NBA 2K League Playoffs slate, award winners announced

The NBA 2K League has now set the bracket for its first-ever postseason along with the announcement of the award winners from the recently-concluded regular season.

THE NBA 2K LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

The Blazer5 Gaming sit comfortably with the #1 seed in the playoffs after an utterly dominant run in the regular season, where they set a league-high 14-2 record. The team also boasts a championship and a finals appearance from two of the league’s three mid-season tournaments.

The 76ers GC snagged the #2 seed with a 10-4 record, along with a win in the league’s preseason tournament, while, the Pistons GT take the #3 seed with a 9-5 record.

Meanwhile, the next three playoff teams all recorded 8-6 columns in the regular season and their seeds were decided by head-to-head results. The Raptors Uprising GC take the #4 seed, the Cavs Legion GC sit at #5, Heat Check Gaming check in at #6, while the Wizards District Gaming settle for the #7 seed.

Knicks Gaming also made it into the playoffs, despite having a lowly 5-9 record, due to their victory in The Ticket, the last midseason tournament of the season which guaranteed a playoff spot to the champions. The Knicks edged out teams such as Magic Gaming, who had an 8-6 record, and the Celtics Crossover Gaming, who finished with a 7-7 record.

The playoffs will kick off with a single-elimination first round, while the following semifinals and championship series will both be best-of-three. The first round will start on August 17, followed up by the semifinals on the next day. The championship series will be set later on August 25. All matches can be viewed on the NBA 2K League’s official Twitch channel.

REGULAR SEASON AWARD WINNERS

Dayne “One Wild Walnut” Downey won both the league’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards after he lead the Blazer5 Gaming to its league-high 14-2 record in the regular season which landed it the top seed in the playoffs. He averaged 21.1 points, 14 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 2.6 steals to take home some major hardware, cementing himself as one of, if not the sole, best player in the league.

Meanwhile, Duane Burton of the Pistons GT took home the Coach of the Year award after leading his squad to a 9-5 record and the #3 seed. Tilton “xTFr3sHxX” Curry of the 76ers GC won the Sportsmanship Award while Austin “Boo Painter” Painter of the Wizards District Gaming got the Play of the Year award. Lastly, the Raptors Uprising GC took home the Community Engagement Award.

(Images courtesy of the NBA 2K League)

