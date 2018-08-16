Lakers, Timberwolves, Nets, and Hawks to join NBA 2K League in 2019

The NBA 2K League has announced that the affiliates of four more NBA teams, namely the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, will join the league for its second season and bring its number of teams from 17 up to 21.

“Welcoming these four world-class organizations and their passionate fanbases to the NBA 2K League is an exciting moment not only for the league, but for the entire 2K community,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue.

The league kicked off its inaugural season in May earlier this year, with the playoffs set to start on August 17. The teams that were originally a part of the league’s foundation include the 76ers GC, Blazer5 Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Celtics Crossover Gaming, Cavs Legion GC, Grizz Gaming, Heat Check Gaming, Jazz Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming, Knicks Gaming, Magic Gaming, Mavs Gaming, Pacers Gaming, Pistons GT, Raptors Uprising GC, Warriors Gaming Squad, and Wizards District Gaming.

“From their innovative spirit to their global reach, we know each of these teams will be a tremendous addition, and we are thrilled that this growth offers the opportunity for new players, coaches, and support staff to join the league,” added Donohue.

The four new teams will fill out their rosters through an expansion draft, a tryout and combine, as well as through the seasonal rookie draft. The list of unprotected players up for grabs for the new teams has yet to be revealed.

With the new teams looking to be integrated at the start of the 2019 season, there are now only 9 NBA franchises without an NBA 2K League team. They are the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

