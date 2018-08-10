McLaren unveils new esports team

McLaren has officially unveiled its new esports team under its McLaren Shadow Project, partnering with Team Redline to send its eracing squad to the upcoming F1 Esports Series.

McLaren Shadow had already introduced Olli Pahkala as the first member of its F1 esports team back in July, with Enzo Bonito and Bono Huis now revealed to be joining him to complete the three-man squad.

Pahkala was selected by McLaren in the first round of the Pro Draft for the F1 Esports Series earlier this year. Bonito and Huis are both already established players in the eracing scene, with each boasting several World Championships apiece.

Under its new partnership with McLaren, Team Redline will be responsible for supporting, managing, and coaching the squad. Team Redline is a long-standing organization in the racing industry, having represented both real and virtual drivers over the course of 18 years.

“Skills learned as a racing gamer are transferable to the real world. This is unique to the racing genre. We believe that esports and real world racing have much to learn and give to each other,” said Ben Payne, McLaren Director of esports in a statement.

The McLaren Shadow Project started was started by the F1 organization back in 2017, as a virtual racing and esports program that shadows its real-world equivalent. The team has so far announced partnerships and sponsorships with Logitech, HTC Vive, Sparco Gaming and Alienware for its esports initiatives, including the new F1 squad.

“A strong, diverse esports programme has a direct benefit to McLaren’s innovative ambitions, bringing in new audiences, partners and talent to motorsport. By ramping up over multiple platforms across the online world, it will establish McLaren as an important brand in the motorsport esports community.” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.

Many F1 teams have already started their own esports programs to compete in the F1 Esports Series, taking advantage of the overlap between virtual and actual racing. Aside from McLaren Shadow, esports programs from other vaunted F1 teams like Mercedes are already in full swing.

McLaren Shadow’s eracing team will be competing in the F1 Esports Series 2018, which will begin in October and has a $200K prize pool up for grabs.

(Image courtesy of McLaren Shadow)

