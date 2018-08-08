Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport picks up its own esports team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport has officially unveiled its new esports division, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports, by picking up a roster of four prominent ‘eracers’ to compete in the upcoming F1 Esports Series 2018.

Mercedes-AMG will field an eracing team consisting of the British Brendon Leigh, winner of the inaugural F1 Esports Series last year; his fellow Brit Harry Jacks, holder of numerous league titles; Patryk Krutyj from Poland, winner of four Polish league titles; and the Hungarian Dani Bereznay, who was selected by the team in the F1 Esports Pro Draft a few weeks ago.

The team will be based in the facilities of Mercedes’ Formula One team in Brackley, England, where a dedicated Esports training centre will be built to provide the team’s gamers with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to develop their skills.

The eracing team would also have access to the Driver-In-Loop Simulator, which is located in the same building. The simulator is often used by F1 drivers to optimise their car set-ups and hone their driving skills, the team’s engineers would also be present to accommodate the team’s needs.

Aside from focusing on its team racing performance, Mercedes-AMG will also pay attention to human performance by giving its esports team access to its on-site Performance Centre. The team noted that the core areas of nutrition and physical conditioning and well-being, among others will support its eracers in reaching their full potential.

While this will be the first time Mercedes will be fielding its own esports team, the brand has long been involved in the industry. Mercedes has been a longtime partner of the ESL One tournaments series, giving away Mercedes cars to players such as in the ESL One Hamburg Dota 2 Major back in 2017.

Mercedes-AMG’s eracing team will be competing in the F1 Esports Series 2018, which will begin in October and has a $200K prize pool up for grabs.

(Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.