Aldossary wins Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final

Saudi Arabia’s Mosaad ‘Msdossary’ Aldossary beat out more than 20 million competitors to win the Fifa eWorld Cup in London.

Aldossary, who favours the Xbox, beat Belgium’s Stefano ‘StefanoPinna’ Pinna 4-0 to take home ultimate bragging rights – and a $250,000 top prize.

While millions and millions of gamers entered the competition, only 32 players from 19 countries made it to the Grand Final at the O2 Arena.

“This win makes up for all the hard work and dedication me and my team have put into this,” said Msdossary.

“It is fantastic to see competitive Fifa gaming grow, but this is nothing I could have ever imagined.

“Winning the Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final and becoming world champion is a dream come true for me, my friends, family and supporters.

“To get the opportunity to win in front of a live audience this big is absolutely unbelievable. I am truly lost for words in this moment.”

Msdossary’s efforts even caught the attention Arsenal star (and closet Fifa fan) Mesut Ozil, who congratulated him on Twitter.

مبروك بالفوز لكأس العالم @FIFAeWorldCup #MSDossary

Congrats on winning the #FIFAeWorldcup, #MSDossary.

Would have loved to congratulate you personally and handover the trophy. 🏆😎 I hope I can learn from you some day personally! 😃 Take care and enjoy your victory. pic.twitter.com/AZQWOElzl6 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 6, 2018

Jean-Francois Pathy, Fifa’s director or marketing services, said: “The Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 provided an outstanding opportunity to drive forward the professionalisation of competitive Fifa gaming.

“This year’s landmark event has experienced advanced levels of growth and has played a key role in engaging new players, fans and audiences on both digital and traditional platforms.

“As the wider ecosystem continues to develop, Fifa gaming is playing a key role in encouraging more young people and the wider public around the world to play football – either virtually or in person.”