Manchester City partners with gaming peripherals company Turtle Beach

The English Premier League club Manchester City has announced its partnership with the headset company Turtle Beach for its esports teams. This marks the first partnership between a Premier League club and an endemic esports brand.

As part of this new deal, all of Manchester City’s esports athletes will be donning Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro headset line, the gaming peripherals company will also be providing other equipment to the players.

“As the leading brand in gaming audio we’re thrilled to team-up with the Premier League Champions,” said Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark in a statement.

Turtle Beach currently sponsors a slew of high-profile esports organizations, including Optic Gaming and its Overwatch League team the Houston Outlaws, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team Astralis and the League of Legends club Splyce.

“Manchester City is a truly global brand and while their esports endeavors are just beginning, we’re ready to embark on the journey with them to help achieve even more success, both on the virtual pitch and off,” added Stark.

Manchester City currently has two European FIFA pros, Marcus “Marcuzo” Jorgensen and Kai “Deto” Wollin under its wing. In June earlier this year, the club expanded its esports roster by taking on a Chinese FIFA Online team.

READ MORE: Manchester City acquire Chinese FIFA Online team

Many European soccer clubs have already stepped into esports, such as Paris Saint-Germain who acquired the Chinese Dota 2 team LGD Gaming back in April. While many esports athletes backed by soccer clubs are already wearing jerseys similar to soccer players that promote the club’s sponsors, only a few clubs have made separate sponsorship deals specifically for their esports programs.

With Manchester City now having made what could very well be a landmark signing, it can only open the floodgates to similar deals between esports brands and traditional sports clubs, not only in soccer but in other sports as well, in the future.

(Image courtesy of Manchester City.)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.