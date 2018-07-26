Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala lead new round of investors in Team SoloMid

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala, both three-time NBA champions for the Golden State Warriors, lead the newest round of investors in Team SoloMid (TSM), one of the most prominent esports organizations in North America.

This latest financing round raked in $37 million for TSM, exceeding an earlier reported figure of $25 million in January. TSM’s parent company, Swift, partnered with Ethan Kurzweil of Bessemer Capital Ventures for this venture.

The other investors include the likes of Yahoo! Inc. co-founder Jerry Yang, the Australian telecommunications company Telstra, Simon Equity Partners co-founder and Indiana Pacers board member Steve Simon, Hall of Fame NFL player Steve Young, Chinese venture capital fund Yifang Ventures, Twitch chief strategy officer Colin Carrier, and JM Eagle CEO Walter Wang.

TSM will reportedly use $20 million of the investment fund for franchising fees and a new 15,000-to-20,000 square foot esports facility in Los Angeles. This appropriation signals the possibility of the company competing for one of the expansion slots for the Overwatch League’s upcoming second season.

Another $10 million has also been set aside for other acquisitions and investments in the industry.

“We’ve got a really good group of investors, it’s going to help us accomplish what we want for TSM,” said TSM founder and CEO Andy Dinh in an interview with Forbes.

TSM is the winningest club in the North American League Championship Series (NALCS) for League of Legends, with six championships under its belt. While most organizations in the NALCS are either partly or fully owned by billion-dollar owners or corporations, TSM has remained independent and old-school. Dinh first founded the club as a player in 2009, but started moving to management roles by 2013 as the club began its run of success.

As a largely homegrown venture, TSM seems primed to ride the coming wave in the esports industry. Its latest investment round can attest to that.

“TSM has always run a very lean operation, so we haven’t set ourselves up to take advantage of the fast growth that this market is experiencing, so that’s what we’re trying to prepare ourselves to do,” added Dinh.

TSM’s investment round is the latest in a continuing string of esports companies seeking outside capital, coinciding with an unprecedented surge in popularity and funding for the esports industry.

(Image courtesy of Riot Games)

