Olympic Esports Forum forms Liaison Group, opens door for esports in the Olympics

The vaunted Olympic Esports Forum, held this weekend in Lausanne, Switzerland, ended with the establishment of an Esports Liaison Group (ESG) to continue engagement between esports and traditional sports, and possibly open up an avenue for esports to appear in the 2024 Olympics.

The forum was hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) at the Olympic Museum, with representatives from publishers and stakeholders such as Riot Games, Epic Games, Blizzard, and ESL also in attendance.

As the biggest meeting between the esports and traditional sports scenes so far, the forum attempted to have an inclusive atmosphere with former NBA star and esports franchise owner Rick Fox moderating in front of an audience mostly made up of esports players and representatives.

The forum aimed to scout for common goals and interests, more opportunities for collaboration, and methods to improve conditions for both industries.

“There was a consensus that future collaboration will be based on ensuring that any activity supports and promotes the Olympic values,” said IOC sports director Kit McConnell in the forum’s wrap-up post.

Several panels held throughout the forum covered governance, broadcasting, investments and sponsorships, athlete welfare, and gender equality. Demos were also held for the stakeholders from the traditional sports industry, with the spotlight on major titles such as StarCraft II, Hearthstone, and FIFA ‘18.

While there have been talks of getting esports in the Olympics as early as the 2024 games, the forum indicated that the IOC was not in any rush to do so, and the establishment of the ESG proved a far more measured response.

The ESG will continue to discuss more opportunities for collaboration between esports and traditional sports in the Olympism in Action Forum in Buenos Aires, commencing later this year. Esports will also be a topic for discussion in the upcoming GAISF Forum, all 206 National Olympic Committees, and on the 2018 Olympic Summit.

“While the goal was not to develop a pathway towards the inclusion of esports on the Olympic programme, we have a strong plan for ongoing dialogue and engagement, and are in a strong position to coordinate and support the wider engagement of the Olympic Movement with esports,” added McConnell.

While having esports players stand on Olympic podiums may still be a bit farther in the future, the ESG will likely pave the way for professional gaming to get into most other sporting events. While those might not be as grand a stage as the Olympics, the additional recognition it would lend the esports industry should prove more than enough.

(Image courtesy of the International Olympic Committee)

