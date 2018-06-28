The teams competing in Dota 2’s The International 2018 are now set

The 18 teams competing in the premier tournament for the Dota 2 season, The International 2018 (TI8), has now been determined. Ten teams successfully went through the regional qualifiers, with newbloods joining familiar faces to compete in arguably the grandest stage in all of eSports.

SOUTHEAST ASIA

Fnatic

While Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and his squad had a middling 4-3 run in the group stage of the qualifiers, they shone where it mattered, as they scored 2-0 victories against TNC Tigers and TNC Predator in the playoffs to grab the first qualifier spot. While the team’s Filipino players, Abed Azel “Abed” Yusop and Djardel “DJ” Mampusti, flexed during their playoff run, it was the midseason addition of Saahil “UNiVeRsE” Arora, arguably the best offlane player of all time, that was instrumental in helping the team regain its footing after a rough start to the season.

TNC Predator

The all-Pinoy squad had a strong start to the qualifiers, topping the field with a 6-1 standing and defeating Entity Gaming 2-0 in the playoff semifinals. However, they faltered against Fnatic, losing 0-2 in the Winner’s Final, and had to edge out their sister team, TNC Tigers, in a grueling 2-1 series victory for the final qualifiers spot. While this will be the team’s third-straight International appearance, it will be the debut of their star mid player, Armel Paul “Armel” Tabios, in Dota’s grandest stage.

CHINA

Team Serenity

Team Serenity was the biggest surprise of the all the qualifiers, as its roster consisted of pubstars whose competitive experience only consisted of futile qualifier runs in other tournaments and scrimmages against the top Chinese teams. However, a strong 5-2 finish in the group stage booked them a spot in the playoffs. They bulldozed through the top teams from there, sweeping LGD Forever Young, 2-0, and knocking off Invictus Gaming, 2-1, to qualify for TI8. While this will only be the start of their journey, it’s already a truly impressive feat for an upstart team.

Invictus Gaming

Invictus Gaming almost didn’t make the cut, barely getting out of a tiebreaker in the group stage following a middling 4-3 run. They ground out the top-seeded For The Dream, 2-0, in the playoff semifinals but got booted off by the upstart Team Serenity, 0-2, in the Winner’s Finals. The squad bounced back against the heavily-favored LGD Forever Young, who placed 3rd in last year’s International, with a 2-0 victory to grab the final Chinese slot for TI8.

EUROPE & CIS

OG

OG took perhaps the hardest road back to The International. After founding player Tal “Fly” Aizik and star offlaner Gustav “s4” Magnusson left for Evil Geniuses, the squad had to scramble for a roster to compete in TI8. With their former coach Sébastien “7ckngMad” Debs already pressed into playing, the team welcomed back their former mid player Anathan “ana” Pham and rising star Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen just in time for the qualifiers. Many believed that the European qualifiers were the weakest due to the region’s Tier 1 teams already getting direct invites, and OG reinforced the fact as they easily tore their way through roughshod competition for a spot in TI8, where their real test will come.

WinStrike Team

There is a timeless tradition in Dota 2 of an organization (looking at you mousesports) getting into The International by acquiring a competitive roster just before the qualifiers. WinStrike chose to continue the tradition by taking on FlyToMoon, a team of CIS stalwarts headlined by carry player Airat “Silent” Gaziev. Having already proven to be one of the stronger CIS teams before the qualifiers, WinStrike tore through the group stage, finishing with a 6-1 record, and beat Double Dimension in the playoff semifinals 2-0. The squad booked their ticket to TI8 by defeating Espada twice, first in the Winner’s Final, 2-1, and in the Grand Finals, 3-1.

NORTH AMERICA

VG.J Storm

VG.J Storm made their case for being one of the best teams in North America when they went on a tear in the MDL Changsha Major back in May, where they lost 0-3 in the Grand Finals to PSG.LGD, a consensus Top-3 team. The acquisition of Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, who was released by OG earlier in March, put the team over the top. Alongside the rising star mid player Yawar “YawaR” Hassan and support phenom Arif “MSS” Anwar, VG.J Storm’s big three lead the squad to a 6-1 record in the group stage and in victories over Optic Gaming and compLexity in the tiebreakers, which guaranteed them the first of the three NA qualifier spots.

Evil Geniuses

After a season of disappointments, the former TI5 champions shook up the competitive scene by releasing Rasmus “MISERY” Filipsen and veteran Clinton “Fear” Loomis to acquire Gustav “s4” Magnusson and Tal “Fly” Aizik from OG just before the China Dota 2 Supermajor back in June. While many expected that a team stacked with so much talent would perform immediately, EG only ended up with a disappointing 9th-12th place finish. Doubts over the team’s ability to even qualify for TI8 continued until the qualifiers, where they finished with a 4-3 record in the group stage. The team showed just what it’s capable of in the playoffs however, cutting through both compLexity and Immortals in 2-0 sweeps to grab the second NA slot.

Optic Gaming

When Optic Gaming first picked up the squad led by former EG captain Peter “ppd” Dager in September 2017, many expected them to be the long-awaited rivals to challenge EG’s dominance in NA. While EG floundered due to roster instability, Optic was to come out on top in the TI8 qualifiers. The squad finished 6-1 in the group stage, but they split the tiebreakers and lost against Immortals, 1-2, in the first round of the playoffs. However, Optic went on a tear in the lower bracket, brushing aside compLexity, 2-0, and then coming back against Immortals in a 2-0 sweep to be the last NA team to qualify for TI8.

SOUTH AMERICA

Pain Gaming

While SA had rarely, if ever, attracted any big-name free agents, Pain Gaming struck gold when Aliwi “w33” Omar signed with them in April. The mid player provided veteran experience and stable play to the Brazilian squad, as he had been part of the Digital Chaos team that went on a cinderella run to the Grand Finals of TI6. While Pain topped the group stage, 4-1, and was handed a default victory after Thunder Predator was disqualified (one of their players was discovered to have been using macros), the team had to slog through a 2-1, and then a 3-2 series against SG esports to get to TI8.

These 10 teams will be joining the eight directly-invited teams; Virtus.pro, Team Liquid, PSG.LGD, Team Secret, Mineski, Vici Gaming, Newbee, and Vici Gaming Thunder, in the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in August. The Aegis of Champions and a lion’s share of a $15.5 million (and counting) prize pool are on the line in Dota 2’s The International 2018.

