Pro esports team signs 13-year-old Fortnite player

More and more people are investing their time and effort in the world of Esports. However, one person has already jump-started his way at a very young age of just 13 years old.

Team Secret has announced on Wednesday that it has created a four-man professional team for Fortnite, and one of them is 13-year-old Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson. Mongraal, who may be considered as one of the youngest to ever sign in an esports team, is on his way to becoming a millionaire and maybe even reach celebrity status.

Jackson, along with the other three members, was introduced in Team Secret’s official website. In a playful tone, they introduced Jackson as the Pound for Pound, UK’s Best. The team also attached a video where you could see Jackson in 1:19 showcasing his building abilities and killing off unsuspecting enemies with a sniper rifle from a distance.

He has already set up his Twitch account. He currently has around 600 followers and 7k views as of writing.

Mongraal has not released an official statement yet in the team’s website or social media regarding his signing.

The Real Deal

Team Secret’s formation of an esports team for Fortnite is unsurprising as the battle-royale genre has gained a huge following over the past year. Fortnite, in particular, is also the most popular spectator game in Twitch right with around 170k average viewers, according to Sullygnome.

Fortnite and Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) also had the largest follower count and views in Twitch. Ninja is a Fortnite player with the largest follower count with around six million followers, next to PUBG players Shroud and meclipse with three million followers each.

Celebrities are also into the battle-royale craze. Ninja recently broke the concurrent viewership record with 635,000k in Twitch after playing with Canadian rapper Drake, rapper Travis Scott, and Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

NBA players such as Ben Simmons and Karl Anthony-Towns are also known to be avid fans of PUBG. Terry Crews and rapper Post Malone are also self-proclaimed players of the game and are vocal about the game in social media.

Photo grabbed from Epic Games Website