6 WESG players to watch

Ahead of the 2017 World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) World finals, FOX Sports Asia points out the six esports athletes that you should watch.

Counterstrike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) [General Group]

Name: Daniil “Zeus” Teslenko



Country: Ukraine

Tournament Team: Team Ukraine

Despite playing the role of support rifler in CS:GO, Zeus is actually the brain of his team.

Operating as the team captain and in-game leader, the 30-year-old is currently a part of record-breaking Ukrainian team Natus Vincere – the first team in CS history to win three major tournaments in a year!

The oldest Major Championship winner is the first player to make it to a major’s grand finals with two different teams (Natus Vincere and Gambit Esports).

Counterstrike: Global Offensive (Women Group)

Name: Zainab “zAAz” Turkie



Country: Sweden

Tournament Team: Dynasty

26-year-old zAAz is an accomplished rifler with Dynasty Gaming’s female CS:GO squad.

Falling in love with gaming at first sight, the Swede has consistently taken top place in the majors such as the Copenhagen Games and Intel Challenge Katowice in 2017!

Qualifying for the Electronic Sports World Cup (ESWC) at 15, zAAz has been active since 2002 and won US$31,184 in winnings.

Defense of the Ancients (Dota) 2

Name: Jonathan “Loda” Berg



Country: Sweden

Tournament Team: Team Sweden

Known affectionately as L-God in the Chinese Dota community, Loda is one of the biggest veteran of the scene.

The 29-year-old who has been active professionally since 2006 and is a ‘carry’ player for his team, Alliance – one of the best European Dota 2 team out there!

Unplayable during the 2007-08 period; the Swede managed a third-placed finish at last year’s WESG and has earned US$692,756 so far.

Starcraft II

Name: Artur “Nerchio” Bloch



Country: Poland

Tournament Team: Free Agent

Turning pro in 2010, Nerchio is a Starcraft II player who specialises in using the Zerg race.

The outspoken Pole, who is not afraid to speak his mind about his favourite game, has a total of US$339,162.79 from his tournament wins.

Ranked sixth on the World Championship Series (WCS) Circuit, the 25 years old took home the top prize at the 2016 DreamHack Open in Valencia!

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (General Group)

Name: Frank “Fr0zen” Zhang

Does…does he have lethal? https://t.co/UmE7iQ7MnK Do you have a favorite esports moment from the past year? #MammothMoments pic.twitter.com/nmeSJH6mTJ— Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) February 24, 2018

Country: United States

Tournament Team: Free Agent

Heralding from the US, Fr0zen is a Hearthstone player who has played previously on teams such as Team Hearthlytics and Luminosity Gaming.

The full-time professional gamer has been active since 2016 and won the ONOG Circuit Finals that year!

Placing fifth at the 2017 WESG American Qualifiers, the American will be keen to improve his showing at the grand finals and add to his earnings which stand at US$229,016.67.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Women Group)

Name: Laura “Arya” Molina Quinto

Country: Spain

Tournament Team: Free Agent

A fairly newcomer to the Hearthstone scene, Arya has clinched top spot at the WESG European Finals and the Iberia Female Qualifer!

With US$5,916.33 in her gaming war chest, the Spaniard is the young upstart in a roster of accomplished players.

But what Arya lacks in experience, she more than makes up for it in tenacity. That makes her one to watch not just for the 2017 WESG, but beyond!

Be sure to catch all the action from the 2017 WESG World Finals right here on FOX Sports Asia!

