FIFA 20 ratings: 6 stars who have received the biggest upgrade

On 9 September, EA Sports released the rating of the 100-highest rated players in FIFA 20 as part of the build-up to the game’s release later this month. Several superstars received a massive upgrade this year and it helped four of the six players below to crack the Top 100 for the first time.

#6. Andrew Robertson – 81 to 85 (+4)

Andy Robertson’s phenomenal rise from a Celtic reject to arguably the best left-back in Europe is nothing short of a fairytale. The left-back Liverpool signed from relegated Hull City for only £8m is now one of the first names in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Robertson missed only three games last season in the league and Champions League combined. He picked up 13 assists from a left-back position of which eleven were in the Premier League and the only defender to provide more assists in a single Premier League season is Trent Alexander-Arnold who laid on 12 assists last season.

The Scott was named in the PFA Team of the Year and he could also be in the FIFPro World XI this year.

#5. Aymeric Laporte – 83 to 87 (+4)

Aymeric Laporte was arguably Manchester City’s most improved player last season and if it wasn’t for the consistency he produced at the back, Manchester City would have conceded the league title to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old’s performance made it impossible for Pep Guardiola to drop him from the starting XI and as a result, Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi had to fight for one position last season.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Laporte also chipped in with three goals and assists each. He was the only non-Liverpool player in the 2019 PFA Team of the Year’s defence.

#4. Alisson Becker – 85 to 89 (+ 4)

Liverpool paid a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper to sign Alisson Becker from Roma after Loris Karius cost them a UEFA Champions League title in 2018. The addition of a world-class goalkeeper made a huge difference and the Reds became one of the toughest teams to beat in Europe.

Last season, the Brazilian kept the most number of clean sheets in the Premier League, Champions League and Copa America. Even though Liverpool fell narrowly short of the Premier League title, Alisson won the other two trophies.

The 26-year-old is now the highest-rated goalkeeper in the Premier League and is ranked above David De Gea even though the Manchester United goalkeeper has the same overall rating.

#3. Matthijs de Ligt – 80 to 85 (+5)

Matthijs de Ligt had an initial overall rating of 80 in FIFA 19 but he was so impressive for Ajax in 2018/19 that his rating climbed to 83 after the winter ratings refresh.

The Dutchman played 55 games last season and captained Ajax to a domestic double. He also led them to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League and it was his goal against Juventus in the quarterfinal that sent Ajax through to the last four.

The 20-year-old who moved to Juventus this summer won many individual honours throughout the 2018/19 season including the prestigious Golden Boy award.

#2. Virgil van Dijk – 85 to 90 (+5)

The comeback of the Netherlands national team as a major force in international football can be understood from the fact that both their first-choice centre-backs received a plus-five rating boost in FIFA 20.

For Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League combined, he missed only 125 minutes last season and he missed 90 of those minutes only because of a suspension. He was a rock at the back for the Reds and was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season.

The 28-year-old also led the national team to the UEFA Nations League final after coming through a tough group with France and Germany – the last two World Champions.

The recently crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year is also in the running for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

#1. Frenkie de Jong – 77 to 85 (+8)

Frenkie de Jong is the third Dutch footballer on this list and he has received a massive upgrade in FIFA 20.

The 22-year-old only had an initial rating of 77 in FIFA 19 which rose to 82 when the winter ratings refresh rolled out. In FIFA 20, his rating has improved further and he’s now in the Top 100 along with nine other Barcelona players.

De Jong joined Barcelona this summer and he is regarded as a long-term successor for Sergio Busquests. Based on the evidence of his career so far, the Dutch midfielder will adjust to the Catalan club like a fish in the water.