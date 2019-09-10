On 9 September, EA Sports released the rating of the 100-highest rated players in FIFA 20 as part of the build-up to the game’s release later this month. There has been a lot of shuffling in the Top 100 this year and as a result, there’s a significant difference between the highest-rated XI in FIFA 19 and FIFA 20.

Goalkeeper

Jan Oblak (91)

Jan Oblak had a 90 overall in FIFA 19 and was the second-highest rated goalkeeper in the game. However, he is the highest-rated shot-stopper in the latest edition after earning an upgrade and also because David De Gea’s poor season resulted in a rating downgrade.

Fullbacks

Joshua Kimmich (86)

The Bayern Munich star is only one of two right-backs in the Top 100 this year and his overall rating has climbed to 86 from 85. He recorded 13 Bundesliga assists last season and his latest rating has taken that into account.

Jordi Alba (87)

Surprisingly, Jordi Alba retained his overall rating from FIFA 19 despite being one of Barcelona’s best players last season. He was only the second-highest rated left-back last year but he gets the top spot this year because Marcelo has got a massive downgrade.

Centre-backs

Virgil van Dijk (90)

The newly crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year is the highest-rated defender in FIFA 20. Last season, Van Dijk was outstanding for both club and country which is why his rating shot up to 90 from 85 in FIFA 19.

Sergio Ramos (89)

Sergio Ramos was the highest-rated defender in FIFA 19 but he is one of nine Real Madrid players in the Top 100 to receive a downgrade this year because of the disastrous 2018/19 season.

Giorgio Chiellini and Kalidou Koulibaly also have an 89 overall rating but Ramos ranks higher in the list published by EA Sports.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne – 91

Kevin De Bruyne missed most of the 2018/19 season through injury but he retained last year’s overall rating because ‘class’ is permanent. He is the highest-rated player from the Premier League and the fifth highest-rated player overall.

Luka Modric – 90

The defending Ballon d’Or winner also received a downgrade this year but he’s still in the 90s and is the ninth-highest-rated player in the game. However, he’s only the second-highest-rated player from Real Madrid behind Eden Hazard.

N’Golo Kanté – 89

N’Golo Kante is one of the players who retained their overall rating from FIFA 19. The Frenchman played further forward in midfield last season under Maurizio Sarri but he’s still classified as a central defensive midfielder in FIFA 20.

Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets also has an overall rating of 89 but he’s ranked below Kante in EA’s Top 100 list.

Forwards

Neymar – 92

Neymar was out injured for several months last season and he even missed Brazil’s triumphant Copa America campaign. However, EA has been generous and has retained his overall rating from FIFA 19. As a result, Eden Hazard with a 91 overall misses out on this XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 93

Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest-rated player in FIFA 19 but the Portuguese superstar has been given a downgrade this year. His goal scoring form in his debut season in Italy was not as prolific as it was during his time with Real Madrid and that could be a reason why he’s given a downgrade.

Lionel Messi – 94

Lionel Messi retains last year’s overall rating but he’s got an upgrade in certain attributes this year after racking up 51 goals and 22 assists in only 50 games last season. His position has also been changed from centre-forward to right-winger in FIFA 20.