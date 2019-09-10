On 9 September, EA Sports released the rating of the 100-highest rated players in FIFA 20 as part of the build-up to the game’s release later this month. There are 27 defenders in the Top 100 this year and here are the five highest-rated defenders in the game.

#5. Gerard Pique – 88

EA Sports tends to give downgrade to players in their 30s and that has been the case in FIFA 20 for many superstars. However, the 32-year-old Gerard Pique got an upgrade this year.

The Spaniard had an overall rating of 87 last year and was surprisingly given an upgrade in the latest edition of the game. Pique scored a few goals last year but from a defensive point of view, he has shown vulnerability that comes with age and some Barcelona fans have expressed concerns about his performances.

Nevertheless, Pique is the fifth highest-rated defender in FIFA 20 and he has the same overall rating as Diego Godin. Now, that’s baffling, to say the least.

#4. Kalidou Koulibaly – 89

Kalidou Koulibaly’s stock has risen astronomically in the last two seasons and he’s still at Napoli only because the club will demand a record-breaking transfer fee for him.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world at the moment and was named the best defender in Serie A in 2018/19 ahead of Giorgio Chiellini.

In FIFA 19, Koulibaly had a rating of 87 and that has gone up to 89 this year. His pace rating has gone down a notch in FIFA 20 but every other stat of his has gone up including the passing rating which rose to 54 from 46.

#3. Giorgio Chiellini – 89

Giorgio Chiellini is 35-years-old and at that age, most players receive a rating downgrade. However, the Juventus captain has retained last year’s rating and that’s a testament to his performance.

Last season, the Italian crossed 500 appearances in a Juventus kit and also 100 appearances for Italy to become the player with the fifth and seventh highest number of appearances for the respective teams.

Chiellini picked up a ligament injury this season and it will keep him out for several months. He is unlikely to feature in many games this season even if he makes a full recovery and as a result, his rating is bound to go down next year.

#2. Sergio Ramos – 89

There are twelve Real Madrid players in the Top 100 highest-rated players in FIFA 20 and nine of them including Sergio Ramos has got a rating downgrade after a disastrous 2018/19 season.

Ramos was the highest-rated defender in FIFA 19 with an overall rating of 91 but in FIFA 20, he is in second place and also misses out on a top ten spot.

The 33-year-old scored 11 goals last season – the most he has scored in a single season for Real Madrid and that has given him an upgrade in his shooting rating. He has also got upgrades in his dribbling, passing and physical attributes but there are also significant downgrades in his pace and defending stats.

#1. Virgil van Dijk – 90

In FIFA 19, Virgil van Dijk had an overall rating of 85 and in just one year that has shot up to 90. This alone is a reflection of the amazing season the Liverpool defender had.

The 28-year-old played a crucial role for both club and country last season and was most notably named the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, PFA Players’ Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Year and UEFA Defender of the Season. He is also one of the three contenders for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award to be presented later this month.

The Dutchman who is on the cover of FIFA 20 Champions Edition is one of the top ten highest-rated players in the game and the second-highest-rated player from the Premier League behind Kevin De Bruyne.