WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration in PES 2020 reportedly leaked

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Juventus have signed an exclusive deal with Konami and their hugely popular eFootball video game, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020. This also means that Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be seen in their truest form only in PES 2020 and in no other eFootball video game next year.

“The new and exciting partnership with Konami will see the eFootball PES series have exclusive use of Juventus intellectual property within console football video games, including the team name, the crest, and official kits,” a statement on Juventus’ website read.

“In addition, the development team has been granted in-depth access to the players themselves, via full-body 3D scan, in order to recreate their likeliness in the game as accurately as possible,” it added.

Thanks to the latest development, EA Sports’ FIFA 20 – the other big player in the eFootball video game market – will no longer feature the original Juventus side – the team will maintain the same set of players, but will have customised, kits, crest and venues and will henceforth be known by the name “Piemonte Calcio”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration video in PES 2020 has allegedly leaked. Take a look at the videos below to know the details:

Here is another video that will give you an idea of how the gameplay looks like in PES 2020:

In addition, Konami – the makers of PES 2020 – have also been releasing headshots of a number of players. Take a look at some of them right here:

According to GiveMeSport, PES 2020 is set to be released on 2019 September 10, while the demo is set to be released a few weeks earlier – on 2019 July 31.