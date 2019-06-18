Nintendo’s Dr. Mario is all set to make its debut as a brand new mobile game in a few weeks. The game is titled as ‘Dr. Mario World’ and is expected to arrive in July.

The mobile game will host several different characters alongside Dr. Mario who will no longer be the only physician in town. Dr. Peach, Dr. Toad, Dr. Yoshi, and Dr. Bowser are some of the characters that have been named. All of them will have their own specific set of skills which will come handy in the game.

Dr. Mario World is set to release on July 10 but players can start with the registering for the game on the play store.

Gameplay

Dr. Mario World will feature the same gameplay as its previous editions. Players will need to destroy viruses by aligning all the same-coloured capsules. The only limit in the game will be a stamina meter that will display hearts. These hearts will be refilled eventually but players will have an option to buy power boosts or medicinal capsules online.

The game is expected to feature five levels in the beginning.

With the growing popularity of mobile games, it is no surprise to see Dr. Mario too decided to undertake this adventure — except that the puzzles will now be on smaller screens.