SEA Games 2019: Domino's Malaysia is offering free Pizzas for 10 years to esports athletes

Domino’s Pizza recently announced that it will treat the 2019 Southeast Asian Games winners with free pizzas for a whole decade. This will be a special treat for those athletes who earn medals in esports events in SEA Games 2019.

Each member of the winning team will receive one pizza every week. A gold, silver or bronze medal in Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Dota 2, StarCraft II or Tekken will entitle the players for weekly treats from Domino’s Malaysia.

Earlier today, Domino’s Malaysia took to their official Twitter account and made the announcement via a thread.

Esports athletes, we want to let you know that we’re here to support you! 💪🏻 How? By giving you and your teammates up to 10 years worth of pizzas when you win your game in the upcoming SEA Games 2019! 🏆 Thread (1/3) pic.twitter.com/2jj1W6Zbaz — Pizza is Bae (@DominosMY) May 24, 2019

Linda Hassan, Domino Malaysia’s senior vice president, asserted that Domino’s aims to promote eSports in Malaysia with this step. Hence, they decided to treat winners with a weekly incentive. In an interview with Marketing Interactive, Hassan was quoted saying, “Pizzas are gamers’ best friend. We are taking the opportunity to provide support to a market segment that is connected to our brand.”

“The gaming community, being a targeted and niche market is a clear demonstration that our promise of ‘It’s All About You’ is truly about everyone no matter their background or diverse interests. We believe (that) given our edge in technology, innovation coupled with our keen interest in catering to the needs and interests of our fans, we would be able to offer great support and not to mention great offers to the eSports community”, she added.

The esports athletes will receive their respective Domino’s pizzas for a specific term, explained below.

Gold Medalists — Ten years

Silver Medalists — Five Years

Bronze Medalists — Two Years

For the first time in history, Esports has been included as a medal event in SEA Games. Domino’s aims at encouraging the athletes to give their best performance in the historic event. This, in turn, will help inspire budding gamers.