EVOS ace Oh Deer Bambi ready for Geek Fam rematch at Clash of Champions

Having lost to their Malaysian counterparts at the recent MPL-MY/SG Season 3 Grand Final, EVOS Singapore are eager to reacquaint themselves with Geek Fam at the 2019 Southeast Asia Clash of Champions.

The event which is part of SG: Digital Wonderland will take place on 18 and 19 May with six of the top regional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB) teams coming together to slug it out for the top prize of US$5,000.

Leading the charge for Singapore will be EVOS, who won the national qualifiers earlier this month and the team nominated to represent the Lion City at the Southeast Asian Games in December.

The team is led by captain Robert Boon (Oh Deer Bambi), who admitted that the Singapore esports scene needs to develop quickly to match their regional counterparts. However, he is adamant that the team is ready to do the country proud.

“When it comes to the esports scene in Singapore, it is not about getting the team to listen to you (as a captain). We are all goal-oriented. We want to be the best in Singapore, the best in Southeast Asia or even the world so it is not hard to get everyone down to train together,” said the 22-year-old.

“I think the hard part is finding the time to train together. Three of us are in school and the rest are working. Even when we do train, it is not enough as compared to the other powerhouses in the region.

“If you look at the elite teams like the Indonesians, they are training eight hours a day while we only train two hours. Having said that, we’ll give our all and go out there and make Singapore proud.”

With confidence riding high from their recent win at the national qualifiers, Boon has urged his teammates to up the ante when they face the Burmese Ghouls and Causeway rivals Geek Fam, who beat them at the MPL-MY/SG Grand Final last month.

While Boon led the fight on his Lunox and helped EVOS secure Game 2, the Singapore team went down 3-1 as the Malaysians’ put out a new strategy in the latter games, even forsaking the traditional tank in their Game 4 lineup to the bewilderment of their opponents.

Having seen what Geek Fam can do, Boon and his EVOS teammates are eager to go back into battle against familiar foes.

He said: “This tournament is going to be tough. Take Geek Fam for example. We lost to them in the recent MPL playoffs. So it is going to be exciting to fight them again, and I believe this is something many esports fans in the region want to watch. It’ll be interesting and we’re going to prepare well for it.”

Regional esports enthusiasts will closely follow the Clash of Champions tournament, as it is one of the top-tier matchups before the SEA Games kicks off.

With a strong lineup from five countries, EVOS must dominate Group B to stand a chance of claiming the top prize on home soil.