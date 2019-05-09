eSports in SEA Games 2019: Every Game Title and Platform

For the first time in history, the world will witness eSports in the Southeast Asian Games this year. In 2019, the prestigious tournament welcomed eSports as a medal event. The SEA Games 2019 will be hosted by Phillippines.

Min-Liang Tan, who is the CEO of Singapore-based gaming firm Razer, initiated a campaign to achieve this monumental feat. Back in November 2018, he lobbied for the inclusion of eSports in SEA games.

Razer then proposed to supply support in terms of software, hardware, and services when required. Eventually, they went on to win a spot in the list of formal medal events.

Following that, the Philippine SEA Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC) unveiled the five out of six game titles. These games have been distributed across three different platforms — PC, Console and Mobile.

SEA Games 2019 Game titles for PC

In associating with Razor, PHISGOC announced two game titles for PC — Dota 2 and Starcraft II. The former is a massively popular online multiplayer game featuring a battle arena. It requires two teams comprising of five players each to compete in a single match. Valve, the Dota 2 developers, host several championships including Dota 2 Asia Championships across the world. The game account for one of the most anticipated events as Dota 2 in itself is one of the highest paying video games in history with a massive fan following.

The second game title for PC is Starcraft II. Despite having its fair share of criticism, Starcraft still boasts of immense popularity amongst the gaming community. The PC platform vouchers have hailed the game ever since its release back in 2010. Hence, it is no surprise that the game has been included in an ahistorical medal event.

SEA Games 2019 Game titles for Mobile

The first gaming event for Mobile Platform will feature Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The dates for this gaming event has been announced and a total of six teams will be participating, divided into two groups. As the first event of the inaugural SEA Clash of Champions 2019, the event is set to hosts teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Arena of Valar is the second game announced for the mobile platform. The dates and team details about the same have not been announced yet.

SEA Games 2019 Game titles for Console

The first game listed as in this category is Tekken 7. This Bandai Namco Entertainment production is the seventh instalment in the Tekken series. It has been immensely popular amidst the gaming community ever since its release. The event is bound to attract the attention of several gamers and casual fans who would want to witness its first run in SEA Games.

There is also a sixth game included in the competition but its title has not been unveiled. It is expected that the new addition to the list will belong to Console, considering each platform are set to host two games.

Stay tuned for more updates.