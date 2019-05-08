Inaugural SEA Clash of Champions 2019 set to feature an epic battle of six top teams

Today, Reddentes Sports announced the full line-up of teams participating in the inaugural Southeast Asia Clash of Champions (SEACOC) on 18 and 19 May. Top regional teams PSG – RRQ (ID), Team Flash (ID), Geek FAM (MY), Burmese Ghouls (MN) and Cignal Ultra (PH) to compete at an invitational in the upcoming tournament.

Held at IMDA’s SG:Digital Wonderland at Suntec City Convention Centre (Halls 404-406), the inaugural two-day invitational comes with a total prize money of USD 11,000, generously sponsored by Infinitus, and will see six of the top teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Singapore compete in Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

“We are bringing the top South East Asian teams, PSG RRQ from Indonesia, Team Flash from Indonesia, Geek Fam from Malaysia, Cignal Ultra from Philippines and Burmese Ghouls from Myanmar to the tournament next weekend. These are all the top teams from around the region and will be a good preview for esports at the SEA Games in the Philippines. There will be plenty of action and we do urge fans to come on down next weekend,” said Yip Renkai, Managing Partner of Reddentes Sports.

SEACOC will also be a platform for EVOS Sg from Singapore to qualify for selection for the upcoming SEA Games in the Philippines. “The Singapore Esports Association was formed to further develop esports in Singapore so that our athletes will be able to get the necessary support to achieve and compete at a higher level and bring back medals. We look forward to working with all partners and teams in the upcoming weeks as we continue with the national selections for a team to represent Singapore at the SEA Games,” said Ng Chong Geng, President of Singapore Esports Association.

The EVOS Sg team will represent Singapore next weekend and is made up of 5 players who are finding time amidst their busy school schedules to ramp up their training and be ready to face their competitors. Team captain, Robert “OhDeerBambi” Boon said, “If you look at the powerhouses in Indonesia, they’re training about 8 hours a day whereas we are training 2 hours a day. It’s going to be hard, but we will definitely try our best and find the time to train and make Singapore proud.”

EVOS Sg has been drawn into the same pool as Malaysia’s GeekFam, whom they lost to in a recent playoff and Robert is relishing the opportunity to play against the team on home ground, “It’s going to be exciting to be able to compete with them again. I think it is going to be something many esports fans will be looking forward. It is going to be interesting and we are definitely going to be prepared for it.”

Competition aside, the two-day event will feature panel discussions on esports and opportunities in the burgeoning industry. Helmed by Singapore Cybersports and Gaming Association (SCOGA), the discussion panels will consist of representatives such as Dr. Haresh from National Youth Sports Institute (NYSI), Terence Ting from Team Flash, Allan Norton from Informatics, and will cover topics such as careers and career progression and sport science in esports.

As part of SG:Digital Wonderland, visitors can also explore the latest technology to see what it is like to live in a digital future, and try the interactive experiences to discover how technology is positively changing the way we live, work and play. There’s something for everyone to come Discover, Experience and Innovate with new and exciting tech at SG:Digital Wonderland. More information on Singapore’s largest tech carnival is available at www.sgdigitalwonderland.sg.

Southeast Asia Clash of Champions will take place at SG:Digital Wonderland, Suntec Convention Hall 404-406 on 18 and 19 May. Doors open at 11 am and entry is free. Official Event App Infinitus will stream the competition ‘Live’ while Official Broadcasters Toggle and eGG will telecast it on their respective platforms. Fans will also get the opportunity to meet with the various competing teams at the weekend.

For more information, please visit www.reddentessports.com.

Fans of Moontoon’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang can also visit the various roadshows that will be held in Singapore in the next few weeks. Visitors to the roadshows can take part in an island-wide treasure hunt, complete real-world quests and have selfie opportunities with Fanny and Tigreal cosplayers. The next road shows take place over the next two weekends – 11 May (Bugis Junction) and 19 May (Scape).

Grouping for SEA Clash of Champions

Group A

PSG RRQ (Indonesia)

Cignal Ultra (Philippines)

Team Flash (Indonesia)

Group B

Burmese Ghouls (Myanmar)

EVOS Sg (Singapore)

Geek Fam (Malaysia)