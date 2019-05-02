Epic Games set to acquire popular soccer video game

Epic Games is set to extend its ‘Family’ by acquiring the vehicular soccer video game, Rocket League. The latter’s developer Psyonix formally announced the acquisition that is expected to complete towards the end of May 2019.

Psyonix addressed the concerns of the Rocket League fans in their FAQ section and stated that despite Epic Games taking over, there will be no changes in the current gameplay. Additionally, they went on to discuss the impact of the takeover.

If the reports are to be believed, the Rocket League will experience no changes in the short term. Thus, the current edition of the game will continue with the roadmaps that were unlocked with the latest update. The developers said that the game will continue to be as it is for as long as the fans want to play.

Rocket League, however, will witness a major change in terms of its reach. It may be launched on the Epic Games store, subjecting it to a wider audience — ‘increasing their potential reach and resources’. Psyonix believes that Epic Games will provide them with the platform to grow like never before.

Addressing the impact of this takeover on the employees, Psychonix stated that the team will continue to be the same. Therefore, it can be concluded that there are no layoffs or change in the core developing team in the near future.

With Epic Games buying Rocket League, it can be expected that the game will turn towards tougher eSports championships on Global level. This fresh new addition to the Epic Games family is only going to make them stronger and closer to becoming the biggest game developing company in the world. They have enjoyed an incredible amount of success with Fortnite but their plans for Rocket League are still unknown. Both the companies will announce the date of acquisition soon.