WWE 2K20: Will the roster include the new wrestling gimmicks in WWE?

WWE 2K20 is set to hit the shelves later this year. As one of the most anticipated games of 2019, WWE 2K20 is set to be full of surprises. Considering the massive success of WWE 2K19, it is possible that its successor will also feature an engaging storyline and a well-packed roster. Thus, could Superstars like Bray Wyatt and Bobby Roode have their new gimmicks featured in WWE 2K20.

The WWE 2K20 roster has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected that wrestlers like Tommaso Ciampa and Nikki Cross will return to the 2K series. Both these wrestlers were unexpectedly dropped in the previous edition. Additionally, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle and former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan can also be present in the roster.

Amidst these major comebacks, it is quite possible that WWE includes the brand new wrestling gimmick that has recently been adopted by the WWE Superstars. Two of the biggest names in that list is Bray Wyatt and Robert Roode.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in April 2019, after several promos of his ‘Firefly Fun House’ were shown on the weekly RAW and SmackDown episodes for some time. He looked completely different from all his previous gimmicks, as he came onto the screen in shorter hair and beard advocating the ‘fun’ elements of his really creepy but well-decorated playhouse.

April 2019 — The return of Bray Wyatt and introduction of Robert Roode

Bray Wyatt’s last appearance in WWE was last year when he appeared as the Tag Team partner of Matt Hardy. However, both were taken off screen and were brought back as part of separate storylines. Matt Hardy aligned forces with his brother Jeff Hardy to recreate Hardy brothers.

Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, adopted a fun Children’s Talk show host gimmick that also features puppets, dolls and other toys in their scariest form. This shift from his previous ‘Eater of the Worlds’ gimmick is entirely new for Bray Watt. Thus, it is possible that in WWE 2K20 he will be included in the roster in his ‘Fun’ appearance. If his history is to believe, this gimmick will also be far from friendly.

Bobby Roode also boasted of a new gimmick – Robert Roode. This new wrestling avatar of the former United States Champion was introduced in April 2019 when he sported a moustache (for a new look?) and walked down the ramp on SmackDown Live!

Robert Roode is now a part of the Blue brand after the Superstar Shake-up following WrestleMania 35. Prior to that, he held the RAW Tag Team titles with Chad Gable but moved to SD after failing to get his hands back on the titles. Similar to Bray Wyatt, not much has been revealed about the character but Robert Roode defeated Ricochet in his in-ring debut match.

Both these characters are now a part of the WWE main roster. They may be able to build up hype around their fresh gimmicks by SummerSlam. After all, WWE have been wildly advertising the new personas of these Wrestling Superstars.

Wrestlers like Undertaker and Finn Balor have their alter egos included in the roster. Thus, in WWE 2K20, it is quite possible that both these gimmicks will feature on the roster or will appear in the storyline.